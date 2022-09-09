Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Russell Westbrook Showed ‘Too Much Respect’ Last Season
There are a lot of reasons people point to as to why the Los Angeles Lakers’ star trio of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis didn’t work last season. While injuries were the biggest cause of the Lakers’ issues, Westbrook took the brunt of the blame as well.
This 3-Time 6th Man Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent
On Monday, September 12, Lou Williams still remains a free agent. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors over his career.
Former NBA Star Nick Young Falls Out of Ring After “Illegal Headbutt” During Comical Boxing Match, Twitter Has Jokes
Nick Young should stay far away from a boxing ring for the rest of his life.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Yardbarker
JaVale McGee Has Played With Many Superstars In His NBA Career: "LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul..."
For much of the first half of his NBA career, JaVale McGee was somewhat of a laughing stock. He was a very raw big man who endured his fair share of struggles on the court, and as he made boneheaded plays, he became a fixture on Shaqtin' A Fool, which only added more credence to the idea that he was just a bad player.
Cavaliers considering interesting lineup move after Donovan Mitchell trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be ready to have some fun after trading for Donovan Mitchell. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports this week that there could be times the Cavs play big man Evan Mobley at small forward next year. Pluto adds that Kevin Love could slot in at the 4 with Jarrett Allen at the 5 in such lineups.
3 Coaches Named Top Targets For The Nebraska Job
It remains to be seen whether Nebraska can reel in a high-profile head coach to take over for Scott Frost after this season. But insiders are already putting together their shortlists for candidates. For Associated Press college football insider Ralph D. Russo, there are three coaches that are at the...
Warriors' Steph Curry says government rebuffed offer to help gain Brittney Griner's release
Everyone knows Steph Curry is hard to stop on the court. He also knows his voice can't be stopped regarding social and legal justice, including Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia. Curry, in a Rolling Stone October...
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Steph Curry names the former teammate he’s open to playing with again
Kevin Durant had the entire NBA in a stronghold during the summer when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. There were a large number of teams that went after the star player, including the Golden State Warriors, his former team. Durant won two championships with the franchise, and...
Golden State Warriors Land Domantas Sabonis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Fate is one of the longest-standing matters of debate between human beings. Do you believe in fate? It’s a difficult conclusion for most of us to make, especially if you’re signed to an NBA contract. On the one hand, the idea that we don’t have control over our...
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale
The NBA season is just 35 days away from Tuesday, and Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last season was his first year with the franchise, and he averaged a very solid 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games. Yet,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance On Sunday
In case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is still very good at football. The Chiefs quarterback threw a party on the Arizona defense, completing 30-of-39 pass attempts for 360 yards and five touchdowns before Andy Reid pulled him out of there with the game well in-hand. The NFL world reacted...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Family Photoshoot With Vanity Fair: "Bryce Look Too Much Like Bron."
LeBron James is without a doubt one of the most popular athletes not only in the NBA but in the entire world. Many people are fans of him due to his play on the court, but also due to his off-the-court contributions to his community. Jayson Tatum once revealed how...
Several Teams Reportedly Interested In This Utah Jazz Star
According to Jake Fischer (on the "Please Don't Aggregate This" podcast), the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop
The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
