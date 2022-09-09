ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
investing.com

Gold, Copper Hold Recent Gains as U.S. CPI Data Looms

Investing.com-- Gold prices moved little on Tuesday, but held on to recent gains as investors awaited more signs that U.S. inflation was moving away from peaks hit this year. Spot gold rose nearly 0.1% to $1,725.70 an ounce, while gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,736.35 an ounce by 19:48 ET (23:48 GMT). Both instruments rose over the past three sessions, as the dollar retreated from a 20-year high hit last week.
investing.com

Crude Oil Lower After U.S. Inflation Surprise; More Rate Hikes Feared

Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Tuesday after stronger than anticipated U.S. inflation figures boosted the dollar on renewed expectations of further aggressive U.S. rate hikes, potentially curbing economic activity. By 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.3% lower at $87.56 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 0.4%...
investing.com

Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report

Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
Lael Brainard
investing.com

U.S. inflation day

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
investing.com

Stock Market Today: Dow Plunges 1200 Points in Tech Selloff After Inflation Report

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected, ending the session with the Dow down the most since June 2020. At 16:03 ET (20:03 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,276 points, or 3.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 4.3% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 5.2%.
investing.com

U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
#Us Inflation
investing.com

Venezuela inflation accelerates to 8.2% m/m in August

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's monthly inflation rate increased to 8.2% in August from 7.5% in July, according to data released on Tuesday by the country's central bank. According to Reuters calculations, this takes Venezuela's year-on-year figure to 114.1%, the highest in Latin America. Inflation figures had improved briefly in July,...
investing.com

Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia

© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

State job growth strong, but the pace slowed in August

Georgia job growth was strong again last month, racking up one of the best Augusts on record -- but with higher interest rates rattling the housing and stock markets, the pace of expansion has slowed. The state added 15,800 positions during the month, the best non-pandemic August since 2005. The Georgia Department of Labor said Thursday the unemployment rate remains perched at a historically low 2.8%, with hundreds of thousands of job openings still listed and unfilled. Hiring during the month was strong in education, office jobs, specialty trades, local government and manufacturing, while the state jobs site lists more than 220,000 jobs, said Mark Butler, the state’s labor commissioner.
TheConversationAU

That $243 billion 'saving' from axing the Stage 3 tax cut is more mirage than reality

What if we could save A$243 billion by abolishing the Stage 3 tax cuts? An article in Guardian Australia says we could spend it on all kinds of things, from pay rises for aged care workers to electrifying homes. But the money probably wouldn’t be there – not most of it. The Parliamentary Budget Office came up with the figure of $243 billion in response to a request from Greens Leader Adam Bandt to total the revenue the cuts would cost in their first nine years, which begin in July 2024. The PBO used a standard, and, on face of it, an unexceptional assumption...
TheConversationAU

Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world’s largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world’s largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater are huge kelp and seaweed forests, stretching much further than we previously realised. Few are even named. But their lush canopies are home to huge numbers of marine species. Off the coastline of southern Africa lies the Great African Seaforest, while Australia boasts the Great Southern Reef around its southern reaches....
investing.com

Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter

© Reuters Tietto Minerals remains on track for first Abujar gold next quarter. Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) remains on track for the first gold pour during the December quarter at its 3.45-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Construction continues to track well against schedule,...
investing.com

Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
investing.com

Silver: The Commercials Go Long

Large speculators in most markets are usually late to the party and use outdated technical analysis to provide lagging confirmation on when to open a position on futures markets. They are, more often than not, wrong. The professionals circle on these traders like hawks and often sell to them at...
investing.com

IMARC 2022: Mining at centre of the energy transition

The International Mining and Resources Conference - IMARC - will highlight themes of supply chain security, electrification, decarbonisation and international mining and energy opportunities when it takes place at the International Convention Centre in Sydney from November 2 to 4, 2022. More than 450 mining and energy companies are expected...
investing.com

Fuel markets to stay tight till mid-2020s as refining shrinks

LONDON (Reuters) - Crude oil refining capacity has shrunk by a record 3.8 million barrels per day from March 2020 to mid-2022 as demand expanded, setting the stage for fuel markets to remain very tight until at least mid-decade, International Energy Forum and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) research showed. The fall...
