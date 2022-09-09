Read full article on original website
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Train Collision on Palomares Street [Pomona, CA]
Male Victim Dies in Train Accident near East 1st Street. Police responded to the scene around 2:00 a.m., just north of East 1st Street on September 11th. According to reports, the driver of a sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck a moving Union Pacific Railroad train. First responders had to extricate the driver from the severely damaged vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
L.A. Weekly
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Crash on Rye Canyon Road [Santa Clarita, CA]
Traffic Accident on Avenue Stanford Left Several Hurt. The incident occurred on August 9th, at about 2:40 p.m., near Avenue Stanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided near the intersection of Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Stanford. The crash left three people injured including one driver that became trapped in their vehicle.
L.A. Weekly
1 Injured after Car Crash on 405 Freeway [Seal Beach, CA]
One Hurt in Traffic Accident near Seal Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 12:09 p.m., near Seal Beach Boulevard. According to initial reports, officers arrived at the scene and found one person with injuries. Emergency personnel rendered aid to the victim. Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol shut...
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
19-year-old killed after car went off the side of the road near Solvang
One person was killed and three others were injured after a car went off the side of a road near Solvang Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Duplex in Mid-City Area of LA
A suspected arson fire damaged a duplex in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles Wednesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of South Stearns Drive at about 8:20 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in about 40 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
L.A. Weekly
Adriana Bernal Arrested, Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash on Jamboree Road [Newport Beach, CA]
Cyclist Seriously Hurt in Hit-and-Run Collision near East Bluff Drive. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m., in the 3000 block of Jamboree Road near East Bluff Drive. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, of September 11th. Following preliminary investigations, officers say Bernal struck a cyclist in the area and...
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Crash on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
DUI Suspect Arrested after Collision near Castillo Street. Officials received reports of the incident around 1:30 a.m. after a Ford sedan crashed into a large retaining wall while turning onto northbound Castillo Street. According to the investigators, the Ford driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while exiting...
L.A. Weekly
1 Hospitalized after Fiery Collision on Interstate 10 [Covina, CA]
Car Crash near Via Verde Street Results in Brush Fire. Authorities responded to the scene around 12:45 p.m., near Via Verde. According to the LA County Fire Department, a car crash resulted in a two-acre brush fire near the eastbound lanes of San Bernardino (10) Freeway. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear.
Antelope Valley Press
Dead man found at park and ride
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was found fatally wounded in a car at a park and ride lot, in the 200 block of Avenue S, on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
Court documents: Nurse in fatal LA crash was speeding at 130 mph before colliding with other cars
A nurse accused of killing six people and injuring seven others by speeding through a red light in Windsor Hills last month was traveling at 130 mph, far faster than previously thought, court documents indicate. The nurse, 37-year-old Nicole Linton, was initially thought to be going 90 mph, but the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s […]
Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
