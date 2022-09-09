Read full article on original website
Related
Artists around the world create tributes to the Queen
Artists around the world have said that creating portraits of the Queen is a way of “showing love for her”.Images of Queen Elizabeth II have been produced in various media, including ballpoint pen, pencils and paints.Nino Angelo Orosco, 20, an architecture student in the Philippines, spent two days creating a unique drawing using ballpoint pen after hearing of the Queen’s death.“I’m really inspired by Her Majesty so, when I heard the news, I felt sad and did this art just to give her a tribute,” he told the PA news agency.“I’m a Filipino artist and really a big fan of...
Richard Osman says Queen Elizabeth II was ‘very competitive’ during Pointless game with Alexander Armstrong
Richard Osman has recalled the timePointless host Alexander Armstrong played a game of the quiz show with Queen Elizabeth II.The royal, who died last week aged 96, was known to be a fan of the daytime quiz show, in which contestants are tested on obscure knowledge.Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday (15 September), Osman recalled a time that host Alexander Armstrong was invited to the Sandringham Women’s Institute for a game of Pointless.“He was invited up to see the Queen. I note I wasn’t invited,” he joked to Lorraine Kelly.“He went up to Sandringham WI and he played a game...
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: The history behind the gun carriage
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be drawn by gun carriage, pulled by sailors using ropes, during her funeral procession on Monday, 19 September.This ceremony is steeped in long-standing tradition, dating back to Queen Victoria’s funeral in 1901.Originally pulled by horses, the Royal Navy stepped in to bring the late monarch on her final journey when the animals were unable to do so, and have been bestowed with the responsibility ever since.Royal Navy Lieutenant Commander Paul Barker and Commander Steve Elliott talk us through the carriage’s history in this video.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen funeral - latest: Queen lies in state at WestminsterThe Queen lying in state has the makings of a shameful disasterWhen is the bank holiday to mourn the Queen’s death?
British Cycling apologises for ‘getting it wrong’ over response to Queen’s funeral
British Cycling has removed guidance recommending that people should not ride their bikes during the Queen's funeral on Monday.Following the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral date, the UK cycling governing body published guidance warning cyclists not to travel during the service, urging cyclists to take journeys “outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.” In a statement released today, the body said: “We’re sorry we got it wrong on this occasion.” “British Cycling sincerely apologises for the guidance issued on Tuesday afternoon relating to cycling during the State Funeral,” the statement read.“We understand that the decision...
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen queue — latest: Line to see coffin 4 miles long as King Charles has day of rest
Members of the public are filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects after queuing for hours overnight, as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall.The queue currently stretches back 3.8 miles to Tower Bridge, with some mourners saying they waited for nine hours to reach her coffin. King Charles III is taking a day of rest and reflection today and is not taking part in any events. The new Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Sandrigham estate in Norfolk to look at flowers and tributes left by well-wishers. The Earl and Countess of Wessex will travel...
U.K.・
Comments / 0