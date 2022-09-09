Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million after string of burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy Award winner Mariah Carey is selling her Atlanta-area mansion for $6.5 million. The home listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space.
nypressnews.com
Casting Call for Disney Show in Atlanta Area
Castings have started for a Disney Movie in Atlanta. The Disney+ production of “Slumber Party” has begun in the Atlanta area and extras casting directors for Disney have a casting call out for extras. The Movie is an original production that is set to air on Disney+ and...
This Hidden Bar Near Atlanta Gives Modern-Day Great Gatsby Vibes
It might be time to dust off that 2011 flapper costume for a true Prohibition-era experience. Enter The Third Door, a former filling station that's become a secret bar-by-night. This retro-inspired hideaway just outside Atlanta has all the Great Gatsby flair one could wish for. This restored 1920s gas station...
secretatlanta.co
Postino, The Latest Wine Cafe In Buckhead, Gives Comfort And Sophistication
The latest wine cafe and restaurant to land in our city has arrived! Postino WineCafe is a unique all-day wine bar and cafe offering delectable food, beverage and warm hospitality. The goal of this new space is to create an inviting space for guests to enjoy at any time of day.
CBS 46
‘Wonderfully Made’ LGBTQ+R(eligion) film to debut in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - “Wonderfully Made” is a documentary film exploring the challenges and aspirations of LGBTQ+ Catholics. The film is set to premiere Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. inside the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema. It is the first of a planned docu-series, each episode of which will focus on other faith traditions and LGBTQ+ identities.
secretatlanta.co
High Museum Of Art Will Host These Street Art Tours Of Atlanta This Fall
If you think one of the best things about Atlanta is our unbeatable collection of street art, then we have the perfect tour for you to take in the fall. The High Museum of Art are hosting this intimate experience where you’ll engage with A-Town through its art!. The...
secretatlanta.co
Pretty Woman: The Musical Makes Its Way Down South To Atlanta’s Fox Theater
Fox Theater in Atlanta has been a staple in the city forever and so many classic shows have taken place here. One of America’s classic movies is debuting here in Atlanta, September 13-18. Pretty Woman!! 💃 The classic movie with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts that helped catapult their careers.
Take a ghost tour at one of Atlanta’s most haunted buildings
ATLANTA — On Oct. 25 through 27, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host its popular Legends and Lore Tour at historic Rhodes Hall — the Trust’s headquarters and Atlanta’s “Castle on Peachtree Street” — at 1516 Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
We know you’re probably looking for some fun things this weekend, and we’ve got you covered. Here’s a quick list of five events and festivals that’ll make your weekend the best it can be:. Head to East Point for a creative night market. Calling all artists,...
@VedaHoward Warns Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the “Illusion of Safety”
Veda Howard Warns Fox 5's Good Day Atlanta Viewers about the "Illusion of Safety"
spoonuniversity.com
The Top 5 Best Foods to Eat in ATL When You're Sick
The first two weeks of college encompass a lot of new things: new classes, new people, and new sicknesses. It’s almost inevitable for students to get sick during the first few weeks of school because so much is happening at once. However, being sick at school is arguably a lot worse than when you're sick at home. It can be difficult to take care of yourself and still keep up with your busy schedule. So, to make you feel slightly better, here are my top five favorite foods to eat in Atlanta when I am sick.
fox5atlanta.com
"Meet Portia" 09-12-2022
From the anchor desk to the talk show couch. Get to know a side of FOX 5’s Portia Bruner from those who know her best. Her girlfriends dish some little known facts, and enjoy a special performance by Atlanta gospel artist Darlene McCoy.
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no shows
Austin Sosebee smiling(Photo/Amber Sosebee) (Forsyth County, GA) At any age, it’s human nature to want to feel loved. But at eight years old, one Forsyth County boy could use the reassurance more than ever.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Atlanta 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Atlanta Georgia, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Atlanta as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is...
atlantatribune.com
Jazz in the Garden Featuring Tony Hightower
Hammonds House Museum Celebrates My View From Six Feet Exhibition with Outdoor Concert. Hammonds House Museum continues Joe Barry Carroll’s My View From Seven Feet exhibition with jazz vocalist and songwriter, Tony Hightower, Sunday, September 18, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at the museum’s outdoor garden. With years of experience as a musical performer, Hightower, an Atlanta native, takes up the mantle to be a bridge that ushers R&B audiences into jazz. Purchase tickets by visiting https://TonyHightowerMVFSF.eventbrite.com. The My View From Seven Feet exhibition has been extended until Sunday, October 2.
CBS 46
Atlanta realtor warns of million dollar home scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a buzz louder than any bee could make in one of Atlanta’s most sought-after neighborhoods. Realtor Carina Levene discovered a stunning offer for a home in Ansley Park and shared her findings with the woman renting it. “How come I didn’t get the...
Rapper T.I. talks about Atlanta's Trap Music Museum, activism in hip-hop, #ProtectBlackArt movement | 11Alive Uninterrupted
11Alive's Neima Abdulahi sits down with Atlanta's own T.I. who opens up about everything from the music to the movements that inspire him. Neima Abdulahi (11Alive), Meredith Sheldon (11Alive) Published: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. Updated: 10:22 PM EDT September 10, 2022. ATLANTA. 11Alive Uninterrupted is a series focused...
'Stranger Things: The Experience' coming to metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Millions of viewers around the world have become diehard fans of Netflix’s supernatural streaming drama “Stranger Things,” which during its four-season run has been filmed in and around the Atlanta area, portraying the series’ Hawkins, Ind., locale. Netflix — which will bring the...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Free drive-through meal distribution offered Wednesday at Buford-Sugar Hill library
Gwinnett County Public Library’s Buford-Sugar Hill branch will offer free meal distribution Wednesday, Sept. 14. The program, which has been in place since summer 2022, is a partnership between the library system and Lettum Eat!, a mobile food service that provides free meals to food insecure individuals and families in local communities.
buckhead.com
419 Springdale Drive NE
You will fall in love with everything about this charming mid-century home located where Peachtree Heights East, Garden Hills and Peachtree Hills come together! Enjoy an easy stroll to the Duck Pond, Peachtree Hills Park, Garden Hills Pool, shopping and several popular neighborhood restaurants. Just a block away is the new PATH400, with a connection to the Atlanta Beltline in the works! With two finished levels, a cheery enclosed sunroom, and a fabulous outdoor area featuring a flat backyard and large deck overlooking a serene view of the forest and creek at the rear of the yard.
