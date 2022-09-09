Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 4
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fourth week of FFN 2022.
Georgia Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|East Laurens
|6
|ARC
|27
|Evans
|14
|Burke County
|50
|Savannah
|12
|Butler
|54
|Jenkins Co.
|34
|Cross Creek
|6
|ECI
|21
|Dublin
|41
|Glascock Co.
|36
|Warren Co.
|52
|Glenn Hills
|0
|Josey
|34
|Greenbrier
|3
|Lakeside
|13
|Midland Valley
|7
|Harlem
|28
|Hephzibah
|14
|Tattnall Co.
|30
|Toombs Co.
|20
|Jefferson Co.
|22
|First Presbyterian Day
|14
|Laney
|26
|Dodge County
|0
|Swainsboro
|35
|Baldwin Co.
|35
|WACO
|28
|GMC
|2
|Washington-Wilkes
|14
South Carolina Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Clinton
|49
|Aiken
|13
|Allendale-Fairfax
|8
|Denmark-Olar
|32
|Bamberg-Erhardt
|28
|Blackville-Hilda
|20
|Barnwell
|33
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|20
|Greenwood
|21
|North Augusta
|14
|River Bluff
|35
|South Aiken
|28
|Wagener-Salley
|30
|Swansea
|34
|Williston-Elko
|36
|Branchville
|42
Private School Games
|Team
|Score
|Team
|Score
|Augusta Christian
|13
|Bethlehem Christian
|28
|Augusta Prep
|36
|Piedmont
|29
|Brentwood
|12
|Thomas Jefferson
|20
|Briarwood
|Robert Toombs
|Charleston Collegiate
|Wardlaw
|Westminster
|28
|John Hancock
|20
