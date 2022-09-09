ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 4

By Danielle Casalie, Taura Hatney, Joey Gill, Brendan Robertson, Colin Cody
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this fourth week of FFN 2022.

Georgia Games

Team Score Team Score
East Laurens 6 ARC 27
Evans 14 Burke County 50
Savannah 12 Butler 54
Jenkins Co. 34 Cross Creek 6
ECI 21 Dublin 41
Glascock Co. 36 Warren Co. 52
Glenn Hills 0 Josey 34
Greenbrier 3 Lakeside 13
Midland Valley 7 Harlem 28
Hephzibah 14 Tattnall Co. 30
Toombs Co. 20 Jefferson Co. 22
First Presbyterian Day 14 Laney 26
Dodge County 0 Swainsboro 35
Baldwin Co. 35 WACO 28
GMC 2 Washington-Wilkes 14
South Carolina Games

Team Score Team Score
Clinton 49 Aiken 13
Allendale-Fairfax 8 Denmark-Olar 32
Bamberg-Erhardt 28 Blackville-Hilda 20
Barnwell 33 Orangeburg-Wilkinson 20
Greenwood 21 North Augusta 14
River Bluff 35 South Aiken 28
Wagener-Salley 30 Swansea 34
Williston-Elko 36 Branchville 42
Private School Games

Team Score Team Score
Augusta Christian 13 Bethlehem Christian 28
Augusta Prep 36 Piedmont 29
Brentwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 20
Briarwood Robert Toombs
Charleston Collegiate Wardlaw
Westminster 28 John Hancock 20
Top Plays & More

