Internal documents cast doubt on Big Oil climate promises
Internal documents from major oil companies released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee appear to cast doubt on their supposed climate and green energy commitments. Shell’s website says that the company’s “target” is to “become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.”. But internal messaging...
Sweden conservatives to form new government after narrow election win
The leader of Sweden's conservatives, Ulf Kristersson, was working to form a new government on Thursday after a narrow election win by a coalition of right and far-right parties. "I now begin the work of forming a new and strong government," Kristersson said on Wednesday as vote tallies were being finalised.
