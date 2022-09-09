Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Second Half Spark Leads Women’s Soccer to First Win of the Season
South Euclid, OH. - Over their first four games of the season, the Wheeling Women's Soccer team (1-4, 1-2) has battled and been right there until the end of the game. On Wednesday night, their hard work paid off as a second half spark led them to their first win of the season over Notre Dame College 3-2. The Cardinals were down 2-1 at halftime, but a pair of second half goals by Kenadee Burgoyne and Talynn DeBartolo led the team to victory.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Looks for Road Bounce Back at Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (0-4, 0-2) have battled hard this season in each of their first four games, but haven't been able to get into the win column. On Wednesday, they make the trip out to South Euclid, Ohio as they look for win number one when they take on Notre Dame College at 4 PM. It will be their second road game over the last three games as they try to get some momentum going on the road before returning to Bishop Schmitt Field.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Soccer Looks to Keep Rolling on Return Home vs. Notre Dame College
Wheeling, W. Va. - After starting their conference slate with a loss to Notre Dame College, the Wheeling University Men's Soccer team (2-2-1, 2-1-1) has been rolling as of late. Over their last three games, the Cardinals have gone 2-0-1 and have seen a lot of success on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. They look to keep that momentum going on Wednesday night when they return to Bishop Schmitt Field to take on Notre Dame College at 7:30 PM.
wucardinals.com
Big Performances Land Allonda Watkins/Diego Buenano Cardinals High Flyers of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Fall athletics sports season rolls on through September with all nine Fall sports teams officially in action this week. There were some big performances over the past weekend making the Athletics Department's choice for the Male and Female Cardinals High Flyers of the Week a tough one. However, on Tuesday Wheeling Volleyball's Allonda Watkins took home the female High Flyer of the Week while Men's Soccer's Diego Buenano took home the Male High Flyer of the Week after both players had big weeks of competition.
wucardinals.com
Big Weekend Helps Allonda Watkins Earn MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - On Monday, the Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced their weekly Player of the Week Awards presented by The Health Plan. After a big weekend, Wheeling University Volleyball Middle Blocker Allonda Watkins was named the MEC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She got her team going in critical situations across the team's four matches as they went 3-1 against their rivals from the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC).
wucardinals.com
Panhorst Bounces Back with +1 Effort on Day Two of Charleston Invitational
Charleston, W. Va. – On Tuesday, the Charleston Invitational wrapped up from Edgewood Country Club. The Wheeling Men's Golf team maintained their 15th place standing in round two, shooting a 319 and dropping their total team score by four strokes from day one. The Cardinals had one golfer hit +1 for the day and saw each of four of their five athletes finish with a score of 85 or lower.
wucardinals.com
SEASON PREVIEW: Veteran Runners Lead Women’s Cross Country Hunt for MEC Title
Wheeling, W. Va. - In 2021, the Wheeling University Women's Cross Country team had what Head Coach Patrick Stanton called "The Three-Headed Monster" taking the course. All three of those runners are back in 2022 and look to lead a group of strong newcomers as the program chases down their first Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship since the 2016 season. With a loaded schedule against some of the top competition across all three divisions of the NCAA, the team will have plenty of opportunities to improve their times heading into the championship event.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Sitting 15th After Day one of Charleston Invitational
Charleston, W. Va. – After opening the season with strong performances at the Vulcan Invitational last week, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team opened Conference play on day one of the Charleston Invitational. Several Cardinals dropped their scores from the first invitational of the year and the team as a whole finished 15th overall shooting a 330. The top two golfers remained the same for the Cardinals and everyone was able to post a score of 89 or lower in the event.
wucardinals.com
Emily Holzopfel Ties for First as Women’s Golf Places Fourth at Charleston Invitational
Charleston, W. Va. - After a successful first round of competition, the Wheeling University Women's Golf team was back in action on Tuesday for Round 2 of the Charleston Invitational. They maintained their fourth place standing in the field, 2nd among Mountain East Conference (MEC) opponents, with a team score of 663 to end the tournament. However, senior Emily Holzopfel picked up her first tournament win of the season as she tied for the top spot with Ohio Dominican's Sydney Devore with a score of 73.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Softball to Host Youth Camp at J.B. Chambers I470 Complex
Wheeling, W. Va. - The softball season may still be a few months away, but the Wheeling University Softball team will take the field at the J.B. Chambers I470 Complex this Saturday, September 17th. They are hosting their annual Wheeling Softball Youth Camp with two different sessions for softball players ages 6 –15. It will be a chance for kids to learn the basics of the sport or hone their skills with coaching from Wheeling University Softball coaches, players, and staff in a fun friendly environment for everyone.
wucardinals.com
Holzopfel Sits Second, Women’s Golf 4th, On Day One of Charleston Invitational
(MEC) Golf schedule officially teed off on Monday with the start of the Charleston Invitational. Some of the top teams in the MEC converged on Berry Hills Country Club as they got their first taste of the competition they would face this season. After round one of competition, the Wheeling Women's Golf team sits fourth in the field, and second among MEC opponents, shooting 330 as a team.
