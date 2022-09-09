ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KDVR.com

Scattered storms move in Wednesday

Weather changes are pushing into Colorado bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers and storms. Travis Michels reports. Lockdown at Longmont High lifted after student with …. Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers. Mayor Hancock proposes new budget for 2023. Not enough evidence for charges in 5 fentanyl deaths. Climber’s...
KDVR.com

Colorado water deaths reach record high

More people have died on Colorado's waters in 2022 than in any other year. Talya Cunningham reports. Not enough evidence for charges in 5 fentanyl deaths. Climber’s parents: ‘She died doing what she loved …. Scattered storms move in Wednesday. 2 men walked away from Broomfield plane crash.
KDVR.com

Smoky sunshine on Monday

The wildfire smoke continues to drift into Colorado as temperatures warm up after a cool weekend. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Women rescued after driving into Cherry Creek Reservoir. Driver hits Denver police officer. Denver approves $2 million for basic income project. Scotland mourns the queen. Neighbors...
Colorado State
Colorado Cars
KDVR.com

Adrian Cruz
KDVR.com

Colorado vaccination numbers spike from new COVID boosters

DENVER (KDVR) — New COVID boosters brought out vaccine-seekers in numbers Colorado hasn’t seen in months. With the arrival of new bivalent booster shots that target omicron subvariants of COVID-19, Colorado revived nearly a dozen community vaccination sites from the Front Range to the Western Slope. The new booster is calibrated to the dominant omicron strain.
KDVR.com

West has lower inflation, higher housing than US

Colorado 's regional inflation is better than the nation's, but not by much. DJ Summers reports. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain, cooler temperatures move in Wednesday. Colorado water deaths reach record high. Boulder...
KDVR.com

Colorado suicide rate at record high, among US highest

Colorado's suicide rate is at a 15-year high. DJ Summers reports. Colorado suicide rate at record high, among US highest. Suspect accused of killing Officer Dillon Vakoff …. Time to make snow? Loveland Ski Area turns on snow …. Low 80s with higher rain chance Wednesday; Near 90 …. Rain,...
KDVR.com

Colorado Point of View: O’Dea’s views; Polis’ ad campaign

DENVER (KDVR) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea talks with host Matt Mauro about his views on abortion, inflation and other topics for debate on this week’s “Colorado Point of View.”. Mauro also discusses Gov. Jared Polis’ ad campaign that uses news reports to list...
