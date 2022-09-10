Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
ALAH 35, Villa Grove/Heritage 18
Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Monmouth United 0
Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, McHenry 22
Amboy-LaMoille 40, Milledgeville 36
Amundsen 70, Steinmetz 0
Andrew 42, Sandburg 27
Anna-Jonesboro 41, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 20
Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 39, Princeville 19
Antioch 49, Lakes Community 13
Arcola 47, Argenta-Oreana 23
Athens 22, Stanford Olympia 8
Auburn 41, Pleasant Plains 24
Aurora Christian 56, Chicago (Christ the King) 0
Bartlett 21, Aurora (East) 14
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 13, Breese Mater Dei 7
Belleville East 52, Metea Valley 19
Belvidere North 31, Rockford Boylan 28
Benton 42, Pinckneyville 0
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 37, Addison Trail 7
Biggsville West Central 66, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 34
Bismarck-Henning 55, Watseka (coop) 8
Bloomington 18, Peoria Notre Dame 12
Bolingbrook 46, Lincoln Way West 6
Breese Central 17, Red Bud 6
Brother Rice 13, Lisle (Benet Academy) 10
Buffalo Grove 45, Highland Park 14
Byron 45, Rockford Lutheran 6
Camp Point Central 30, Unity/Seymour Co-op 8
Carmi White County 44, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 12
Carrollton 48, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 0
Carterville 49, Columbia 14
Carterville 49, Murphysboro/Elverado 28
Cary-Grove 41, Crystal Lake Central 20
Champaign Centennial 45, Richwoods 20
Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13
Chatham Glenwood 70, Normal University 28
Chicago (Carver Military) 28, Chicago Vocational 0
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 25, Corliss 14
Chicago Academy 47, Clemente 22
Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Niles Notre Dame 0
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 30, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 26
Clifton Central 39, Fithian Oakwood 0
Colfax Ridgeview 21, Tri-Valley 16
Collinsville 47, Alton 0
Columbia def. Alton Marquette, forfeit
Conant 42, Glenbrook North 3
Creekside, Ga. 10, East St. Louis 8
Crystal Lake South 27, Hampshire 14
Cumberland 41, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 6
Dakota 34, Stockton 20
Danville 49, Peoria Manual 6
DeKalb 49, Belleville West 0
Decatur MacArthur 49, Springfield Lanphier 6
Decatur St. Teresa 48, Moweaqua Central A&M 7
Dixon 57, Rockford Christian 8
Downers North 27, Downers South 7
Dundee-Crown 8, Burlington Central 7
East Alton-Wood River 59, Nokomis 14
East Peoria 33, Bartonville (Limestone) 20
Effingham 31, Charleston 13
El Paso-Gridley 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13
Elk Grove 43, Niles North 0
Elmwood-Brimfield 36, Astoria/VIT Co-op 14
Eureka 59, Heyworth 0
Evergreen Park 28, Oak Lawn Community 23
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Fieldcrest def. Fisher, forfeit
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 20, River Ridge 16
Flora 20, Eldorado 16
Foreman 16, Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 6
Forreston 34, Lanark (Eastland)-Pearl City 21
Forreston 34, Lanark Eastland 21
Freeburg 28, Chester 6
Freeport (Aquin) 60, Orangeville 26
Fulton 33, Durand/Pecatonica 19
Geneseo 36, United Township High School 13
Geneva 14, Glenbard North 10
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41, North Boone 19
Gilman Iroquois West 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7
Glenbard East 42, West Chicago 6
Glenbard South 56, Larkin 21
Glenbrook South 42, Fremd 14
Grayslake Central 51, North Chicago 14
Grayslake North 26, Grant 7
Greenville 38, Staunton 14
Hamilton County 32, Edwards County 3
Harrisburg 35, Paris 7
Herrin 20, Du Quoin 14
Hersey 42, Deerfield 0
Highland 55, Marion 14
Hillcrest 31, Shepard 20
Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21
Hinsdale South 42, Leyden 14
Homewood-Flossmoor 32, Lincoln Way Central 20
IC Catholic 53, Elmwood Park 0
Illini West (Carthage) 16, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 12
Jacksonville 64, Springfield Southeast 20
Jerseyville Jersey 26, Lincoln 14
Johnston City 36, Fairfield 6
Joliet Catholic 47, De La Salle 0
Kankakee (McNamara) 35, Ridgewood 33
Kankakee 60, Thornridge 0
Knoxville 35, Stark County 7
LaSalle-Peru 21, Woodstock North 13
Lake Forest 48, Waukegan 8
Lake Park 24, St. Charles East 0
Lake Zurich 13, Stevenson 10
Lawrenceville 34, Newton 7
LeRoy 20, Tremont 16
Lemont 42, Oak Forest 0
Lena-Winslow 46, Galena 0
Lincoln-Way East 49, Stagg 3
Lockport 23, Bradley-Bourbonnais 22
Loyola 34, St. Rita 14
Lyons 10, Hinsdale Central 7
Macomb 50, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 27
Macon Meridian 35, Warrensburg-Latham 28
Mahomet-Seymour 49, Mt. Zion 14
Maine South 38, Barrington 7
Marist 31, Nazareth 3
Maroa-Forsyth 56, PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 8
Mascoutah 37, Centralia 28
Mattoon 17, Taylorville 14
Mendota 49, Bureau Valley 23
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 22, Blue Ridge 8
Moline 34, Quincy 20
Momence 20, Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-op 16
Monticello 39, Milwaukee Academy of Science, Wis. 6
Montini 26, Marmion 3
Morris 32, Kaneland 24
Morton 35, Canton 7
Mount Vernon 27, Triad 22
Mt. Carmel 48, Casey-Westfield 6
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 36, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 8
Mundelein 16, Zion Benton 6
Naperville Central 44, Milwaukee Riverside University, Wis. 8
Naperville Central 44, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir, Wis. 8
Naperville Neuqua Valley 21, St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 20
Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 40, Riverton 6
Normal West 21, Normal Community 4
North-Mac 40, Vandalia 7
O’Fallon 40, Waubonsie Valley 0
Oak Lawn Richards 25, Blue Island Eisenhower 20
Olney (Richland County) 41, Salem 20
Ottawa 63, Harvard 0
Ottawa Marquette 28, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Palatine 34, New Trier 14
Pana 47, Gillespie 0
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28, Bloomington Central Catholic 25, OT
Pekin 28, Dunlap 19
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Cahokia 16
Peotone 28, Manteno 13
Piasa Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6
Plano 54, Westmont 0
Polo 46, Champaign St. Thomas More 0
Pontiac 50, Rantoul 14
Prairie Ridge 35, Huntley 7
Princeton 55, Hall 20
Prospect 17, Evanston Township 14
Providence 25, Fenwick 22
Reavis 35, Argo 28
Reed-Custer 53, Lisle 0
Rich Township 34, Thornwood 21
Richards 16, Dunbar 0
Richmond-Burton 48, Marengo 21
Riverside-Brookfield 28, Chicago Christian 7
Robinson 40, Marshall 13
Rochelle 60, Johnsburg 35
Rock Island 47, Rock Island Alleman 6
Rockford East 36, Belvidere 6
Rockridge 2, Riverdale 0
Rolling Meadows 26, Vernon Hills 14
Roxana 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0
Rushville-Industry 54, Lewistown 6
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 63, Eisenhower 0
Schaumburg 17, Niles West 7
Senn 28, Schurz 22
Shelbyville 40, Clinton 10
South Beloit 62, Rockford Christian Life 8
South Elgin 66, Bensenville (Fenton) 7
St. Bede 34, Kewanee 20
St. Charles North 35, Wheaton Warrenville South 20
St. Francis 38, St. Edward 0
St. Ignatius 19, St. Laurence 14
St. Patrick 55, Woodstock Marian 28
St. Viator 42, DePaul College Prep 21
Sterling 48, Galesburg 21
Sterling Newman 13, Orion 12
Stillman Valley 41, Oregon 6
Streamwood 40, Elgin 28
Streator 16, Herscher 12
Sycamore 41, Woodstock 0
Tolono Unity 62, Illinois Valley Central 20
Tuscola 28, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 25
Von Steuben 40, Mather 26
Warren Township 42, Libertyville 8
Washington 44, Metamora 22
Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14
Wauconda 55, Round Lake 0
West Frankfort 41, Sparta 14
Wheaton Academy 49, Aurora Central Catholic 0
Wheaton North 27, Batavia 24
Wheeling 49, Maine East 12
Williamsville 42, Pittsfield 0
Willowbrook 42, Proviso East 6
Wilmington 17, Coal City 7
Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 14
York 54, Proviso West 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Thornton Fractional South vs. Thornton Fractional North, ccd.
