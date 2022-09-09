IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.

