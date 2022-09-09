Read full article on original website
Windows 11 KB5017328 Update Offers Security Improvements, Fixes, New Features
Windows has released a new cumulative update with an array of security updates, improvements, and fixes. The September update KB5017328 (Build 22000.978) has now arrived for users of Windows 11 devices. Microsoft revealed that the Windows 11 KB5017328 cumulative update features a number of features, improvements, and security updates, including the September 2022 Patch Tuesday security updates that address vulnerabilities that were reported in the last few months.
Apple Releases iOS 16: Here's What's New, How to Install Update
IPhone users can now download and enjoy the newest features Apple has to offer with iOS 16. Apple has just released iOS 16, the "biggest update" it brings to the iPhone Lock Screen, as well as the capability to edit iMessages. The free update for iPhone 8 and newer devices comes after the tech giant last week revealed the iPhone 14, which became the subject of many memes on the internet.
Intel Leak Seemingly Confirms 13th Gen Processor Specs
Intel's Canada website might have revealed more than what the company wanted. The popular microprocessor developing company has recently made a slip-up, with its Canadian website leaking the specifications of its upcoming 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors, per The Verge. The leak follows a previous leak that appeared online in...
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday September 2022 Release Fixes for 63 Vulnerabilities
Microsoft's Patch for Tuesday September 2022 rolls out fixes for numerous bugs. Microsoft rolls out an update to Patch Tuesday that includes fixes for 63 vulnerabilities that have been detected in the system. The patch also includes fixes for the five vulnerabilities that have been classified as critical to users....
Upland, The Layer-1 Metaverse That Allows You To Mint And Own Properties That Mirror The Real World
The word metaverse has been thrown around a lot, especially since Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc. META. People’s love of video games and science fiction has apparently helped propel interest in the metaverse, and it is trending now more than ever on social media platforms. What...
Amazon Unveils Revamped $99 Kindle e-reader With Improved Specs
The newest iteration of Amazon's entry-level e-reader now has impressive specs for a $99 price tag. On Tuesday, Amazon announced a new entry-level Kindle e-reader that boasts an improved screen, up-to-date USB-C charging, and a $99 price tag. One of the most important upgrades to the new Kindle e-reader is the display, which provides a sharper image than its $89 predecessor.
TV Dashboards Represent a New Way To Democratize Business Intelligence Data
Since the popularity of TV Dashboards in the meeting rooms of various organizations and businesses, this innovative technology has only made life easier for everyone. Along with being an exciting way of sharing information, tv dashboards have automated maximum data analytics and forecasting tasks. A Growth in Business Intelligence Platforms:
Kinara and Arcturus Partnership to Provide High Performance AI Solutions for Smart City and Industry 4.0 Applications
LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Kinara ™, Inc., developer of unrivaled Edge AI solutions that accelerate and optimize real-time decision making, today announced that it has partnered with Arcturus Networks Inc., provider of edge AI analytics and enablement for smart city applications, to help customers deliver high-performance, cost-optimized AI solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005082/en/ Kinara and Arcturus Partnership to Provide High Performance AI Solutions for Smart City and Industry 4.0 Applications (Photo: Business Wire)
Warner Bros Discovery Embraces Aggression Including Price Hikes While Netflix Goes On An Austerity Drive
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels expressed the possibility of higher streaming service prices despite the slowdown in their subscriber growth, CNBC reports from Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference. He called WBD’s two flagship streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, “fundamentally underpriced.”. Wiedenfels indicated ample room...
1 Monster Growth Stock that Could Soar 52%, According to Wall Street
There could be a lot of upside in store for Global-e Online.
Apple Plans To Place New Ads on the App Store for the Holiday Season
Apple is preparing new ads in the App Store. The tech company plans to open up new search ad placements in the App Store. The holiday season is fast approaching, and the company expects a large number of online orders for its product offerings. Placing the ads on the App...
Apple’s October 2022 Event Leaks Point to a New iPad Pro, Mac Mini With M2 Chips
The Apple October 2022 event is expected to unveil gadgets with processors. Apple's "Far Out" event last week focused on unveiling their latest mobile devices, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company also gave a spotlight to its newest Apple Watch series.
Getting Started with Mobile Trading
Technology in the trading industry is advancing quicker than most people anticipated. A few years back, the best you could do to get mobile while trading was to carry your laptop and hope the place you were going to had internet. But that has all but changed with the introduction of mobile trading apps.
Apple Releases Patch for CVE-2022-32917 Exploit Affecting iPhones, Macs
Apple releases a new patch to fix CVE-2022-32917. Apple recently released a new patch that fixes another zero-day vulnerability problem caused by a bug tracked as CVE-2022-32917. Apple stated that they had received reports regarding this vulnerability being actively exploited in the wild. Apple encourages its users to install the...
Meta Subpoenas Rivals to Ask for Their Secrets to Win 2020 Antitrust Lawsuit
Meta seems willing to do anything necessary to win the lawsuit it is facing. The popular social media company has reportedly subpoenaed its many rivals to have them divulge their secrets for them to win the antitrust lawsuit it received from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2020, per Bloomberg.
5 Easy, Practical Ways You Can Increase the Storage of Your iPhone
Apple has increased the default storage of iPhones. With this, you should have more storage for your photos, apps, books, games, and other files. However, it is unavoidable sometimes that iPhone storage becomes full. When this happens, you have to erase some files or games to free up your storage.
Microsoft Begins Shipping The First Batch of AR Headset HoloLens to the US Military
The military's technological development is essential to maintaining the country's security. In the military, technology serves as the foundation for the majority of the activities because it is necessary for movement, communication, and combat. In fact, the U.S. Army intends to use augmented reality (AR) headsets for its military operations....
