2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder
On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
B-CC High School in Lockdown Following Reports of Student With Weapon
No gun was found at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. The lockdown is lifted, and students will be let out at the regular early dismissal time, according to Montgomery County Police. ——————————————————- Bethesda-Chevy Chase...
County Police: ‘Rest in Peace, K9 Harper’
K9 Harper, a police dog that has been with the Montgomery County Police since the spring of 2014 but was retired, died Sept. 10 due to complications from a medical emergency. The dog was a faithful partner to Officer Chris Jordan, according to Montgomery County Police. The two trained together and became a patrol and narcotics detector team.
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 14, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Sept. 14, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Early Release Day: Today is an early release day for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) students. 2. Weekly Briefing (Time Change): County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at...
5 Arrested in Clarksburg for Illegally Possessing Firearms
Montgomery County Police arrested and charged five individuals in Clarksburg for illegally possessing firearms and controlled dangerous substances. Police identified the individuals as Isaac Walker, 22, Malik Walker, 20, Kristin Walsh, 24, Kim Peaks, 19, and a 14-year-old male. Authorities say they received information from a confidential source about a...
Former Fire Chief and ‘Takoma Park Legend’ Jimmy Jarboe Dies
Jimmy Jarboe, who spent more than 60 years as a Takoma Park firefighter, has died, the department announced Sunday. “He was always a legend and a fixture in Takoma Park,” said Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart. He connected with young people, especially at fire department open houses, she said, noting, “He just had that special connection.”
McKnight Addresses Questions About Kid Museum Contract
Last week, the Board of Education (BOE) awarded a $2.37 million dollar contract to the Kid Museum, a Bethesda-based local non-profit specializing in science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] programs. The decision came under fire from The Parents Coalition of Montgomery County, a local watchdog group. The group charged nepotism...
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
MyMCM has partnered with the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame to feature high school athletes from all across the county every week. This week’s featured athlete is cross county runner Leah Stephens from Good Counsel High School in Olney. As Leah Stephens finished the first mile at this...
County Celebrates Affordable Housing Opening in Rockville
The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) pledged to support the preservation and renovation of 177 income-restricted affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville by financing with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing...
Man Injured in House Fire in Rockville
An adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection with a fire in Rockville early Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a basement fire in a single family home in the 11700 block of Rocking Horse Road in Rockville. Two occupants...
Councilmembers Hear Update On Thrive 2050; Elrich Urges Disapproval
On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council received an update on a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive Montgomery 2050, a plan to guide the county for the next three decades. Residents had a lukewarm response to the plan, according to consultants hired to lead the review. On Wednesday,...
Council Committees to Discuss Open Health Officer Position
Montgomery County Council committees will hold a joint session this month to discuss the status of the open county health officer position. The council’s Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and Health and Human Services (HHS) committees plan to meet Sept. 29, Council President Gabe Albornoz said during a council meeting Tuesday. The meeting was the first full council session following a recess.
New CEO Wants Metro to be Successful and ‘Boring’
The new CEO of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority sat down with legislators from the D.C. area to ask for their partnership in helping making the transit system so boring that no one talks about it. “Boring means we are very effective,” said Randy Clarke during the monthly meeting of...
County Releases Climate Action Plan First Year Results
Montgomery County released the first Climate Action Plan Annual Report since the county’s Climate Action Plan (CAP) was introduced in 2021. The plan is part of a strategic effort to completely eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. “This summer has shown us that climate change is already here,” said...
