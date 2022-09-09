Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 1 Broncos-Seahawks single-game tournaments

Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
SB Nation
Seahawks players roasting Russell Wilson was the best part of Seattle’s 17-16 win
Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field to a stadium of boos on Monday night in the Broncos 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. What made the loss even funnier is the parade of former Seahawks from the Legion of Boom era that were in attendance at the game. Former Seahawk KJ...
Pete Carroll shares his reaction to Broncos’ surprising decision
Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
Look: Paige Spiranac Makes Opinion On TJ Watt Very Clear
Golf personality and social media maven Paige Spiranac is also a football fan. She doesn't hide her love of the Pittsburgh Steelers. During Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Spiranac shared her affinity for Pittsburgh's reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt. "TJ Watt deserves all the...
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara dealing with a rib issue
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday that running back Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib injury in Week 1. Allen didn't seem to be too worried about Kamara's status for Week 2, but the rib issue does help explain the talented back's limited workload in the team's Week 1 victory. We'll have to monitor Kamara's status ahead of their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as his absence would likely open up opportunities for Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr.
Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers
The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning and Shannon Sharpe question Broncos' decision to go for game-winning 64-yard FG
Penalties, fumbles and a questionable field goal attempt cost the Broncos a victory in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Denver had an opportunity to win the game in the closing moments of the 4th quarter. However, rather than letting Wilson drive the Broncos farther downfield, rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to run the clock down and attempt a 64 yard field goal; kicker Brandon McManus missed the kick with 15 seconds left.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger on the Legendary Troy Polamalu: “One of the kindest; violent people you will ever meet”
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger released the second episode of his weekly podcast on his Channel Seven YouTube page. Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger features Spencer T’eo as his co-host and the two discussed a wide variety of topics before T’eo, who identifies as Polynesian, turned the discussion to Troy Polamalu near the end of the podcast.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NFL Odds: Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 9/15/2022
Thursday Night Football will feature an elite matchup between two AFC West rivals. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Chargers-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Chargers are coming off of a 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the opener. Khalil Mack headlines the defense with his three sacks and forced fumble against Derek Carr. Justin Herbert finished with three touchdown passes and zero turnovers. Turnovers were the story of the day for the Raiders as Carr threw three picks which ultimately caused them to lose. Thursday night will be a huge game for the Bolts as they go into Arrowhead Stadium ready to go 2-0 in the division early in the season. Remember, the Bolts defeated the Chiefs in KC last year.
thecomeback.com
Von Miller makes confident prediction on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Vikings, Dolphins climb; Packers, Raiders slip
Football has returned and nobody knows anything. That's one way to put it after a Week 1 in which so much of the conventional wisdom that dominated conversation during the summer was scattered to the wind. The defending champs were humbled in their own home, while our No. 32 team entering the season knocked off one of January's NFC Championship Game participants.
NFL・
Here comes Colin Cowherd to ruin your day
Another day, another edition of Colin Cowherd trashing the Steelers. Coming off an upset win against the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, Cowherd had to rain on Steeler Nation’s parade Monday.
Coyotes first-round pick Conor Geekie healthy and ready to prove himself at rookie camp
For Conor Geekie, proving himself in his first rookie camp with the Arizona Coyotes is defined more by his work ethic than his stats. “I want points and I want to score and do all that good stuff, but that’ll come with time or it’ll happen right away. I’m just going to keep poking at it and I think my work ethic is something that will get noticed as well,” Geekie said.
NHL・
numberfire.com
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) limited Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs listed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) as a limited participant in Monday's practice ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs didn't really practice today, but were required to submit an estimated injury report with their next game coming up on Thursday. Smith-Schuster was dealing with a nagging knee injury during part of the preseason, and it looks like it may bother him into the regular season as well.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dak Prescott Gets Trash Thrown At Him After Injuring His Hand
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys had a weak start to the NFL season on Sunday night as they lost 19-3 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was not the start the team was hoping for, and it was especially disappointing for Prescott who ended up injuring his thumb and had to be taken out of the game early.
