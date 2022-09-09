ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanks to $1.2B investment, BD releases next-generation syringes

Becton, Dickinson and Co. launched Effivax, a glass prefillable syringe, "to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing," the medtech company said Sept. 13. In late 2020, BD invested $1.2 billion for a four-year plan to boost its prefillable syringe manufacturing efforts because of mRNA innovations in vaccine technology.
AstraZeneca aims to double its batch of cancer drugs

Global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is gearing up to become the No. 1 provider of cancer drugs, its oncology chief said during the European Society for Medical Oncology's conference, Bloomberg reported Sept. 11. Cancer drugs make up about a third of AstraZeneca's revenue, and the company has added seven oncology treatments...
3 months behind Moderna, Pfizer's mRNA-based flu vaccine enters phase 3

Pfizer started its 25,000-person phase 3 trial Sept. 14 to test the efficacy of a flu vaccine candidate that uses the same mRNA technology as its COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-June, Moderna began enrolling 6,000 participants for its late-stage trial. The Cambridge, Mass.-based drugmaker did not specify a projected timeline for...
Oracle's 2023 Q1 revenue jumps 18%

Software giant Oracle reported an 18 percent jump in 2023 first quarter revenue to $11.45 billion. The revenue exceeded analysts' expectations of $11.33 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. Recently acquired medical records giant Cerner contributed $1.4 billion in first-quarter revenue, according to a Sept. 12 Oracle news release. Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June.
