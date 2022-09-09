Read full article on original website
Klein High School Student Exemplifies Excellence
Anyone who meets Ashton White can agree on one thing, he’s a proven leader. This Klein High School senior presented himself to be an outstanding student, leader and community member. He is currently President of the Klein High School Debate team and has also been named an African American National Merit Student for his excellence in academic achievement. This current Scouts BSA Life Scout is well on his way to a successful future.
Klein ISD Transportation Department 1 of 7 in Texas to Receive Award for Safety
Congratulations to the Klein ISD Transportation team! The District’s magnificent Transportation team has been named a 2022 Texas Association of School Boards Risk Management Fund Excellence Award recipient. Klein ISD Transportation is one of seven school district departments recognized for their innovative and excellent risk management initiatives. “Our outstanding...
Klein ISD Adopts Lowest Tax Rate in 30 Years
The Klein ISD Board of Trustees adopted a new tax rate of $1.23 at the September Board of Trustees meeting. This new tax rate will be the lowest in 30 years. “We are so pleased that our Board of Trustees adopted the lowest tax rate in 30 years,” Klein ISD Board President Ronnie Anderson said. “I am grateful for the partnership of our Board of Trustees and district leadership in maintaining our tradition of excellence, always working together to meet the needs of our students and maintain our high level of financial integrity and transparency while focusing on cost-saving measures for our taxpayers.”
