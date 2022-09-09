The Klein ISD Board of Trustees adopted a new tax rate of $1.23 at the September Board of Trustees meeting. This new tax rate will be the lowest in 30 years. “We are so pleased that our Board of Trustees adopted the lowest tax rate in 30 years,” Klein ISD Board President Ronnie Anderson said. “I am grateful for the partnership of our Board of Trustees and district leadership in maintaining our tradition of excellence, always working together to meet the needs of our students and maintain our high level of financial integrity and transparency while focusing on cost-saving measures for our taxpayers.”

KLEIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO