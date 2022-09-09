Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi hiring more than 290 employees
Some of the positions include bartenders, bussers, cashiers, dessert finishers/baristas, dishwashers, hosts, line cooks, prep cooks and servers.
Expanded VA clinic opening in Corpus Christi, will accept new patients by the end of 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Veterans looking for healthcare services will soon have more options in the Coastal Bend. The Corpus Christi VA Clinic is expanding later this year to a larger building not far from the current location. The new facility will be more than 59,000 square feet and have multiple floors.
We have a 'Driving You Crazy' winner. So, which street was voted the worst in Corpus Christi?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have a Driving You Crazy winner!. After weeks of voting for pothole-ridden streets to advance in our Driving You Crazy bracket... the people have spoken. Airport Rd. is the worst street to drive down in Corpus Christi. It's one road that is always making...
2 Lucky Texas Residents Claim Whopping Lottery Prizes
Two lucky Texans can now say they're millionaires!
City hires new health director for Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with hiring a new health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, a position that has been vacant for quite awhile. It has been six months since Annette Rodriguez was fired form her position as...
Man falls 500 ft. on Mustang Island from powered paraglider
A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after falling from over 500 feet in the air from a powered paraglider and his parachute did not open.
saltwatersportsman.com
Angler Catches Rare Leopard Redfish
Capt. Danny Alvarez has been fishing since he returned home from military service about a half a century ago. He has spent much of that time guiding charter anglers to flounder, black drum, speckled trout and redfish (red drum) in the productive coastal waters around Corpus Christi, Texas. But in all those years he’s never once laid eyes on a rare leopard redfish outside the pages of a fishing magazine—until Aug. 27, when Alvarez hosted his son, Eric, and several of their in-laws on an outing on Laguna Madre near Baffin Bay.
Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents rescue 13 migrants from refrigerated truck
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Border Patrol agents from the Kingsville station interrupted a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents working the Javier Vega Checkpoint in Hebbronville found 13 migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, trying to conceal themselves in frozen...
portasouthjetty.com
Fatal boat collision under Coast Guard investigation
A U.S. Coast Guard investigation into a fatal collision of two boats on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, could take months to complete, according to the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi’s public affairs office. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision in the Aransas Pass. The Aransas Pass is […]
Ferguson found guilty of murdering Calallen teen Gabe Cooley
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A jury convicted a man Wednesday for killing a Calallen High School football player. Billy Ferguson was found guilty of fatally stabbing Gabe Cooley at a Coastal Bend Walmart in 2020. Cooley was shopping at the Walmart at Five Points when Ferguson pulled a knife...
Dolores Huerta, Cristela Alonzo joining Beto O'Rourke in San Antonio
The election is less than two months away.
The only anime store in Corpus Christi opens up
Strawberry Moon Anime on 4256 S. Alameda Street is the only anime store in town owned by Carly Cunningham, who said she orders all of her products from Japan.
At least five incidents of guns on school campuses in the Coastal Bend this school year so far
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School safety is on the minds of parents across the Coastal Bend as yet another gun was found on a school campus Monday. So far this school year, which began in early August, there have been at least five incidents involving guns on schools campuses.
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
No weapon found at Moreno Jr. High after student report
BEEVILLE, Texas — There was a large police presence at Moreno Jr. High in Beeville Monday as officers searched for a possible weapon on campus. A Facebook post by the Beeville Police Department said a student called police and said there was a weapon inside the school. No weapons were found after a search of the school.
KIII TV3
Tuesday Forecast: Hot with an isolated PM shower in Corpus Christi
Low rain chances for the first half of the week in the Coastal Bend. Tropical moisture moves in late week & the weekend, raising rain chances.
False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital
ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
