Nueces County, TX

saltwatersportsman.com

Angler Catches Rare Leopard Redfish

Capt. Danny Alvarez has been fishing since he returned home from military service about a half a century ago. He has spent much of that time guiding charter anglers to flounder, black drum, speckled trout and redfish (red drum) in the productive coastal waters around Corpus Christi, Texas. But in all those years he’s never once laid eyes on a rare leopard redfish outside the pages of a fishing magazine—until Aug. 27, when Alvarez hosted his son, Eric, and several of their in-laws on an outing on Laguna Madre near Baffin Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Fatal boat collision under Coast Guard investigation

A U.S. Coast Guard investigation into a fatal collision of two boats on Saturday morning, Sept. 10, could take months to complete, according to the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi’s public affairs office. Long-time Port Aransas fishing guide Capt. Gary Cooper, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision in the Aransas Pass. The Aransas Pass is […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

No weapon found at Moreno Jr. High after student report

BEEVILLE, Texas — There was a large police presence at Moreno Jr. High in Beeville Monday as officers searched for a possible weapon on campus. A Facebook post by the Beeville Police Department said a student called police and said there was a weapon inside the school. No weapons were found after a search of the school.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

False report of active shooter at Alice Spohn Hospital

ALICE, Texas — A false report of an active shooter at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice prompted worries Sunday, but police determined there was no threat. The Alice Police Department said the call came in at noon Sunday. The Alice Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Alice Fire Department all responded to the scene.
ALICE, TX
KIII 3News

Student brought gun to Hamlin Middle School, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student was found with a gun at Hamlin Middle School Monday, according to Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke. The gun was found after a student made a report to administration that another student was in possession of a "dangerous weapon," a letter sent to parents from the school said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

