Cheyenne Central junior Brock Pedersen, left, has made all six of his extra point attempts this fall, and four of his six kickoffs have gone for touchbacks. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Michael S Smith

CHEYENNE – High school football rosters have space for both offensive and defensive roles in the position column. Players have a position listed in both spaces, regardless of whether they’ll ever step foot on the field in a second role.

The defensive side of Cheyenne Central’s roster features two rows notable for their lack of a position.