ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Plainsmen shuffle starters before taking on Sheridan

By David Watson WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYiHQ_0hpSXFsH00
Laramie High senior receiver Mahlon Morris, center, gains yards while carrying the ball despite the efforts to stop him from Campbell County junior linebacker Levi Palmer, left, and senior defensive back Ian Palmer during a game on Sept. 2, 2022, at Deti Stadium. Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — Although not as significant as this time last season, the injury bug has caught up with and bit the Laramie High football team.

The number of injuries can be considered relatively low, but it’s where and who that is noticeable — especially with respect to team leadership.

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Couple Whose Plane Crashed Between Moving Cars On Wyoming Highway Recovering

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The South Dakota husband and wife who crash-landed their small private plane on a Wyoming highway Monday survived, and are recovering in Colorado. Mark and Joyce Buxbaum’s personal airplane’s engine failed over the highway between Medicine Bow and Hanna, Wyoming on...
HANNA, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Football
City
Sheridan, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
9NEWS

Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Missing 12-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Located

Cheyenne police say Foster has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County

Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.  He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (9/8/22–9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Shuffle#American Football#Highschoolsports
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
svinews.com

East HS student killed, three hurt in car crash

CHEYENNE (WNE) — One student from Cheyenne’s East High School was killed and three other teenagers from East were seriously hurt in a single vehicle accident Sunday night, according to local authorities. The incident reportedly occurred at about 10:30 p.m. on East Lincolnway, just in front of the...
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Highway Patrol Trooper Arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving WHP Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Denver

Mandatory evacuations ordered for County Road 21 Fire

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living near the County Road 21 Fire burning southwest of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21. The fire is about 600 acres with zero containment. A helicopter and air tanker have been making multiple drops along the fire line.Residents living in that area should evacuate the area immediately, as well as people living from Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.   Copter4 flew over the fire on Thursday evening which showed several firefighting crews and vehicles on scene. Several firefighting agencies are battling the blaze. Copter4 captured video of a helicopter that was making water drops over the fire. According to Larimer County, crews will remain in the area actively working the fire.  An overnight shelter is being established by the Red Cross at the Leeper Center 3800 Wilson St Wellington.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 walk away from plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

Two people involved in a plane crash were out and walking after the small aircraft they were in went down near Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County on Sunday night. According to Poudre Fire Authority, crews were being led by a witness to the crash via Towers Road on the west side of Horsetooth during the active response as of 7:30 p.m. Both people involved and who survived the crash were successfully reached by crews and taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. This portion of the reservoir was closer to the area of Masonville in southeastern Larimer County. Larimer County Sheriff's Office put out a press release asking anyone who might have any pictures or video of the plane during or after the crash to share them through an evidence portal with Larimer County. RELATED: Larimer County Sheriff's Office Evidence Submission Portal
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
171
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy