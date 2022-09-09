Plainsmen shuffle starters before taking on Sheridan

Laramie High senior receiver Mahlon Morris, center, gains yards while carrying the ball despite the efforts to stop him from Campbell County junior linebacker Levi Palmer, left, and senior defensive back Ian Palmer during a game on Sept. 2, 2022, at Deti Stadium. Carol Ryczek/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — Although not as significant as this time last season, the injury bug has caught up with and bit the Laramie High football team.

The number of injuries can be considered relatively low, but it’s where and who that is noticeable — especially with respect to team leadership.