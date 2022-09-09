ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bay Area air quality advisory extended through Sunday

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxXJW_0hpSVI1O00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke has been extended through Sunday. Smoke from wildfires burning in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area over the next two days, according to the advisory, which was issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Thursday and extended on Saturday.

Pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard but “smoky, hazy skies may be visible and the smell of smoke may be present,” the alert states. No Spare the Air alert has been issued.

Tropical Storm Kay moves up Mexico’s Baja peninsula

There are several wildfires burning across the state of California currently. In Northern California, the Mosquito Fire burning in the Lake Tahoe region has exploded to over 14,000 acres. The Air Quality District says it will be closely monitoring air quality for smoke impacts from the fire.

In the event you smell smoke, the Air District advises residents to avoid exposure by taking the following precautions:

  • If temperatures allow, stay inside with windows and doors closed
  • Set air conditioning and car vents to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving in

KRON On is streaming live news now

Wildfire smoke can irritate eyes and airways, causing a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses, the Air District advises. Elevated levels of particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD. The district advises elderly people, children and those with respiratory illnesses to take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Railroad strike could halt services in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – 115,000 rail workers could go on strike this Friday — which would not only affect train passengers in the south bay but also could cause countrywide food shortages and impact the economy. Here locally that impact includes suspending Caltrain service between Gilroy and the capitol station in San Jose. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits near Sonoma

(KRON) — Another earthquake struck the Bay Area late on Wednesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck outside of Sonoma and Napa at exactly 11:55 a.m. and was recorded as being 5.2 miles below the surface of the ground. At this time the preliminary […]
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
KRON4 News

New water rules in effect for Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As Santa Clara County endures a third year of drought, the Valley Water Board of Directors unanimously voted to strengthen existing rules over outdoor watering. On Tuesday, the Board of Directors banned watering decorative lawns on commercial, industrial and institutional properties. Valley Water also streamlined its coordination with water retailers […]
KRON4 News

Van crashes into Bay Bridge toll plaza, delays expected

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Commuters this morning can expect delays following a vehicle accident at the toll plaza of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, according to California Highway Patrol. All lanes are open again as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. when a van collided with a middle barricade. KRON […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Quality#Mexico#Lake Tahoe#The Air Quality District
KRON4 News

Small earthquake jolts East Bay Sunday night

Yes, that was the Earth moving in the East Bay at 10:31 p.m. Sunday. The United States Geological Survey’s Earthquake Hazards Program web page says the 2.9-magnitude quake was centered in Piedmont, near Oakland, about 10 kilometers deep. No damage was reported in the area as of 10:45 p.m. Sunday. M 2.9 – 3km N […]
PIEDMONT, CA
KRON4 News

2.7 magnitude quake hits South Bay

SAN MARTIN, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck 1.6-5.5 miles northeast of San Martin, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake was detected at 8:24 a.m. Tuesday. San Martin, population 7,000, is about four miles from Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County.
SAN MARTIN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRON4 News

Earthquake strikes near Santa Rosa Tuesday

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay on Tuesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. KRON On is streaming now The earthquake struck around 6:39 p.m. The USGS states that the epicenter of the quake was 4.66 miles below ground.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Newsom signs bill stemming from deadly San Jose VTA shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill requiring government agencies to “develop a model” for wellness centers in transit agencies statewide. The bill, SB 1294, stems from the mass shooting that happened May 26, 2021 at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Agency Guadalupe Yard, when nine people lost their lives. The bill […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy