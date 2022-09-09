Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Iowa State recovers Pottebaum fumble at their own 1-yard line
Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum fumbles at the 1-yard line in the third quarter. Iowa State recovers and drives 99 yards down the field for the game-winning touchdown.
weareiowa.com
Here is what you can CATCH in DES MOINES this week!
Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines, has a LOT of interesting things to do in Des Moines including the IOWA CUBS in town at Principal Park through Sunday taking on the Memphis Redbirds! It's Quilt Week in Des Moines starting Wednesday and ending on Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. Gina Gedler and the guys will be performing at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Thursday for Music in the Garden. The World Food and Music Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this Friday through Sunday. There will be nearly 50 food vendors representing 27 countries – giving you plenty of food options to test out and the festival is FREE TO ATTEND! Disney Junior characters and Marvel Superheroes are hitting the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center for Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza on Saturday. www.catchdesmoines.com for more details on all these shows and more!
weareiowa.com
See birth of Baby Boy Giraffe and witness a visit from him during interview at Blank Park Zoo!
Sponsored Content | Mirelle Goetz is LIVE from the Giraffe Barn at the Blank Park Zoo to talk about the birth of a Baby Boy Giraffe a week ago today! See the time lapse birth and then witness a surprise visit by him during the interview! Learn how YOU can help pick a new name by voting online as soon as the names choices are posted! www.blankparkzoo.com.
weareiowa.com
2022 World Food & Music Festival happening this weekend
Check out a diverse range of foods and performances this weekend at Western Gateway Park. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weareiowa.com
Truck Month, First Responders Discount and Summer Nights/Corvette Event | Paid Content
Paid Content | Tony Mills, Head of Marketing-Karl Auto Group, has details on Truck Month and great offers on the top brands available in the market. $1000 Accessory Allowance on select New Silverados, 0% Financing on New Ram Trucks and New Ford Trucks on the ground right now! AND, remember, as Your Dealer for Life® YOU WILL NEVER PAY MORE THAN MSRP at the Karl Auto Group. First Responders receive an additional $500 OFF all pre-owned vehicles at all dealerships all month long. PLUS, the final Summer Nights Car Show of the season along with the Annual Corvette Event at the Ankeny Karl Chevrolet Dealership! Three Food Trucks, Free Ice Cream (from Karl's Ice Kream Truck) and LIVE MUSIC from "Kick It"! The event is FREE TO ATTEND and happening THURSDAY September 15, 2022 from 5-8pm in Ankeny at Exit 90 at "The Rock"
Comments / 0