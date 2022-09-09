Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines, has a LOT of interesting things to do in Des Moines including the IOWA CUBS in town at Principal Park through Sunday taking on the Memphis Redbirds! It's Quilt Week in Des Moines starting Wednesday and ending on Saturday at the Iowa Events Center. Gina Gedler and the guys will be performing at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Thursday for Music in the Garden. The World Food and Music Festival returns to Western Gateway Park this Friday through Sunday. There will be nearly 50 food vendors representing 27 countries – giving you plenty of food options to test out and the festival is FREE TO ATTEND! Disney Junior characters and Marvel Superheroes are hitting the stage at the Des Moines Civic Center for Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza on Saturday. www.catchdesmoines.com for more details on all these shows and more!

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO