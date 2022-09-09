Read full article on original website
foxsports640.com
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in South Bay
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– 26-year-old Hargest Lee King is in custody after a shooting in South Bay that left one man dead. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,…
foxsports640.com
Teen arrested after violently throwing an elderly woman to the ground and robbing her
(WEST PALM BEACH, Florida)– A 79-year-old woman was attacked while taking her groceries home. Surveillance video captured the moment when the woman was attacked by a 17-year-old boy, while she…
foxsports640.com
Local woman accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV
OAKLAND PARK, FL– Authorities are reporting at a 22-year-old woman intentionally tried to inflict first responders with HIV. On September 4th, around 3:00 p.m officials were called to a halfway…
