investing.com
Canada Q2 household debt-to-income ratio widens to new record high
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the "Loonie", is pictured in this illustration picture taken in Toronto January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch. Sept 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Canadian household debt-to-income widened to a record 181.7% in the second quarter from an downwardly revised 179.3% in the first quarter, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
U.S. CPI Surprises to the Upside Again in August, Paving Way for Jumbo Fed Hike
Investing.com -- U.S. inflation turned out stronger than expected yet again in August, paving the way for another big hike in interest rates from the Federal Reserve when its policy-makers meet next week. The consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, and was up 8.3% from a year earlier, the...
U.S. emergency oil reserves tumble to lowest since 1984
HOUSTON (Reuters) -U.S. emergency crude oil stocks fell 8.4 million barrels last week to 434.1 million barrels, their lowest since October 1984, according to U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) data released on Monday. The release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in the week ended Sept. 9 was the steepest...
U.S. inflation day
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors get the latest U.S. inflation figures on Tuesday, which will set the seal - or not - on a third consecutive 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed, and set the tone for global markets for the next several weeks.
Oil prices settle higher amid supply concerns heading into winter
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled higher on Monday, shaking off weaker demand expectations as supply concerns mount heading into the winter. Brent crude futures settled up $1.16, or 1.3%, at $94.00 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 99 cents, or 1.1%, at $87.78. U.S. emergency oil...
Oil Slips on Demand Jitters Ahead of U.S. CPI, OPEC Report
Investing.com-- Oil prices fell in choppy trade on Tuesday as traders feared more headwinds to demand from COVID lockdowns in China, with focus now turning to the OPEC’s monthly outlook report due later in the day. A series of COVID lockdowns in China, the world’s largest crude importer, have...
Exclusive-Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
WASHINGTON(Reuters) -The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
U.S. Stocks Tumble After Higher Than Expected August Inflation; Nasdaq Down 4%
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks sold off sharply after August’s inflation report came in higher than expected. At 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 926 points, or 2.9%, while the S&P 500 was down 3.2% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 4%. The consumer price...
Goldman Sees European Gas Prices Dropping Sharply
Investing.com -- European natural gas prices are set to fall by more than half over the next six months, as the continent successfully negotiates a winter without Russian gas, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Goldman analysts told clients in a note that they expect benchmark prices for northwest Europe...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen says oil prices could spike in winter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said Americans could experience a spike in gas prices in the winter when the European Union significantly cuts back on buying Russian oil, adding that a proposed Western price cap on Russia's oil exports is being designed to keep prices in check.
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
S&P 500 E-Mini Futures: Start Of Second Leg Up?
The S&P 500 E-mini futures traded below last week’s low but reversed into an E-mini outside bull bar closing near the high. Bulls want a reversal higher from a higher low major trend reversal. The bears want at least a small second leg sideways to down following the recent strong sell-off.
Amundi fund managers favour moving back into bonds
LONDON (Reuters) -Amundi, Europe's largest fund manager, said on Tuesday that it favoured moving back into beaten down sovereign bond markets as the economic growth outlook turns. Amundi Group CIO Vincent Mortier said bonds had been hit by a perfect storm of rising inflation and interest rates that had pushed...
German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has sold its last shares in the country’s biggest airline, Lufthansa, which it stepped in to rescue at the height of the coronavirus crisis. The government’s Finance Agency said late Tuesday that the remaining stake of some 9.9% has now been sold to international investors. The agency’s head, Jutta Doenges, said the total proceeds from selling the government’s holdings came to 1.07 billion euros (dollars) — a significant gain over the 306 million euros for which the shares were acquired. Doenges said that “the stabilization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG has been concluded successfully” and “the company is once again in private hands.” Lufthansa, which also owns carriers including Austrian Airlines and Swiss, received a 9 billion-euro government rescue package in mid-2020. The German government took a 20% stake in the company.
Markets Now See Potential for 100 Bps Rate Hike at Next Fed Meeting
Investing.com-- Financial markets are now pricing in the potential for a 100 basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week, after U.S. CPI inflation came in higher than expected for August. According to exchange operator CME Group’s FedWatch tool , traders have begun pricing in a 35% chance...
Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation
© Reuters. Silver Mines strikes gold at Bowdens in geological context where gold points to silver mineralisation. Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) has recorded its best gold results to date at the Bowdens Silver Project near Mudgee in Central West New South Wales. The company has included gold in its...
U.S. yields jump after CPI surprises to upside in August
NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury yields surged and a recession warning - the yield curve inversion - widened on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August, signaling to the market that the Federal Reserve will crack down further on inflation. The yield on two-year Treasury notes, which...
Barry Callebaut expects to hit sustainable cocoa target by 2025
LONDON (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker, said on Monday it is on track to meet its target to trace the source of all the cocoa in its direct supply chain by 2025, making sure it does not come from protected forests. Cocoa traders and chocolate companies...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
© Reuters. S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August.
