Council urges mayor to ‘fully cooperate’ with state, federal officials working on water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – With virtually no debate and in only a matter of minutes, the Jackson City Council approved a resolution asking the mayor to work with state and federal officials in addressing the city’s ongoing water crisis. Tuesday, the council voted 4-1 on an item “strongly...
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at...
Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he’s told his employees to cooperate with an ongoing EPA investigation. A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has confirmed that personnel are in the city, collecting data and conducting interviews related to the latest water crisis.
EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) – The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency. The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after...
August flooding destroys majority of what was inside several Brandon residents’ storage units
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Some residents across the metro are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding. Several people in Brandon say they lost nearly everything inside their storage units at StorQuest and are struggling to recoup their losses. In fact, Amanda Henry said she went...
Jackson mayor says federal funding ‘insufficient’ to address city’s water infrastructure
Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says federal funding allocated to the city as part of the American Rescue Plan is “insufficient” to address the city’s water infrastructure. Lumumba appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday. He added that a “coordinated effort” is needed to...
EXCLUSIVE: Hinds DA threatened man with gun, unredacted report alleges
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – An incident report claims Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens threatened a man with a gun and alleges a love triangle could have led to the confrontation, though law enforcement redacted some of these details from the public. Joshua Towns told Capitol Police officers that...
Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to...
MBI: Capitol Police officer involved in shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer. MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. No other details about what happened are available right now. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share...
Pelahatchie man arrested after double shooting in Rankin Co.
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Pelahatchie man is behind bars in connection to a double shooting on Monday. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says Tristan McNair, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. A 911 call first led deputies to Barker Road in Pelahatchie. After...
