ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nccu.edu

Women’s Health Education and Career Exploration Event on September 17 at NCCU

North Carolina Central University’s Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) / National Institutes of Health (NIH), will host the Women’s Health Education and Career Exploration event on Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the university’s Student Center, 500 Nelson St. in Durham.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy