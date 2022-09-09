North Carolina Central University’s Department of Public Health, in partnership with the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) / National Institutes of Health (NIH), will host the Women’s Health Education and Career Exploration event on Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the university’s Student Center, 500 Nelson St. in Durham.

