Bitcoin price plunges below $20k as rate hike concerns weigh heavily on risk assets
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls defended the psychologically significant support at $20,000 throughout early trading but were overwhelmed by a...
Inflation triggered worst market sell-off since 2020, analyst predicts even more pain - John Feneck
(Kitco News) - Markets are reacting poorly to the expectation that "inflation is here to stay," said John Feneck, Founder of Feneck Consulting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday reported that year-on-year inflation was 8.3 percent in August, higher than the 8.1 percent that markets priced in. "We're starting...
Binance-linked WazirX says India unfreezes bank accounts
BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - WazirX, linked to the world's largest digital currency exchange Binance, said on Monday its bank accounts were unfrozen by India's financial crime-fighting agency after more than a month. The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched its investigation last year into the company for suspected violations...
JPMorgan backs Ownera’s bid to create a unified network for trading digital securities
Ownera was originally founded in 2019 with the goal of creating a "unified inter-trading pipeline for digital securities"...
Adobe, Arconic And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Adobe Inc. ADBE to report quarterly earnings at $3.33 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares gained 0.4% to $373.00 in after-hours trading.
Kwasi Kwarteng planning to scrap caps on bankers’ bonuses
Critics question chancellor’s idea of abolishing rules imposed after 2008 financial crash during cost of living crisis
SEC to establish an Office of Crypto Assets to review crypto filings
The SEC announced the new office on Friday, which will be housed under the Division of Corporation Finance's...
