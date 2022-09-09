Read full article on original website
bloombergtax.com
Uber Pays $100 Million for New Jersey Driver Status Claims (1)
Uber Technologies Inc. paid $100 million to New Jersey to resolve allegations of misclassifying its drivers and failing to pay unemployment insurance taxes, the state’s labor department said Tuesday morning. The payment is the latest big company payout in the wide-ranging legal battle over the employment status of rideshare...
bloombergtax.com
Lyft Escalates Political Fight Over Proposed Climate Tax (1)
Newsom calls measure a ‘Trojan horse’ to help one company. California’s governor is asking voters to reject a tax on the rich, calling the ballot initiative a corporate handout in a commercial that began airing Tuesday. Lyft Inc. , the corporation targeted in the ad, immediately put...
bloombergtax.com
Georgia’s Abrams Chides Kemp on Opposition to Sports Betting (1)
Stacey Abrams , the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, criticized Republican Governor. for his opposition to legalized sports betting, saying the state is losing potential tax revenue to neighboring Tennessee. In a move timed to the start of the college football season, the Abrams campaign on Monday released...
