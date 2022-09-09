Read full article on original website
Weird Stuff In Texas: A Public Toilet With Mirrors? I C U P!
Public restroom. Two words that you either despise or love, depending on whether or not you actually enjoy using them. In some cases, desperate times call for desperate measures but for the most part, personally, I resort to being a 4-year-old and just make sure I go before I leave the house. Remember when mom used to tell you that? It comes in handy even as an adult!
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
Scared Of Heights? Have You Driven On The TALLEST Bridge In Texas?
Everything in Texas is BIGGER. And, so are the bridges! Here in TEXAS, we like to be the biggest, widest, and yes TALLEST! So, having the Tallest bridge in Texas and the 3rd TALLEST bridge in the United States is so TEXAS! If you do have a thing for heights maybe this bridge is or is NOT for you!
Is It Actually Legal In Texas For Minors To Get Drunk With Their Parents?
We all remember that one friend in high school that had the "cool mom" who would buy their teenagers beer on a Friday night. As much as I wished for it when I was young, my folks never permitted anything like that. Like most teenagers, I snuck sips of things when nobody was looking.
The Legend Of The Homecoming Mum! Do You Know The History Of The Homecoming Mum?
It's football season in West Texas, so you know that means one special Friday night of the season will be homecoming, where alumni come back to their hometowns to celebrate and the senior class crowns a queen. Some schools have already had their homecoming festivities that include parades, bonfires, and pep rallies. There is one other thing that is a staple of homecoming and that is the mum. Did you know that mums are typically only worn in Texas? The tradition of wearing a mum has spread into some parts of Louisiana and Oklahoma, but it's mainly a Texas thing, however, it did not originate in Texas.
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas
If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
Halloween Fanatics! Now Is The Time To Check Out These Popular Haunted Spots In Texas
We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well, this article is for you...
Be Careful What You Eat – One of the Most Poisonous Mushrooms Grows in Texas
If you've ever had thoughts about harvesting some fresh mushrooms for your dinner table, you better beware. According to Only In Your State, one of the most toxic and poisonous mushrooms grows in Texas every year. The scary part is that this mushroom looks very close to those that are edible.
Texas State Troopers No Longer Need to Lose as Much Weight
It's always good to be in proper shape, but it looks like some folks here in Texas can cancel the diet plan if they want to. Back in April of this year, I let you know about a new policy that was going into effect for Texas State Troopers. Men with waists sizes over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will now have to track and share their weight loss efforts. It looks like around 200 troopers would fall above those requirements. Well good news to those folks an oversight board approved changes to the standards. Drum roll please.
Love a Greasy Spoon? “Love Food” Picks Best Diner in Texas
Ain't gonna lie, Sundays are made for a diner. Love Food picked each states best diner and yes, here in Texas it's a place in Austin. It's all about comfort. One of my favorite things about Sundays is slowly waking up, slowly getting out of bed (no need to rush it) throwing on something comfortable and heading to a local greasy spoon for a comfort breakfast.
10 Invasive Species in Texas That You Should Kill on Sight
Invasive species are a problem all over the world. Whether they were purposefully brought here, or came here by accident, they are not meant to be here for a reason. Invasive bugs, animals and plants can completely ruin an established ecosystem by killing off native species and overpopulating the areas they occupy. In most cases, when you come across one of these foreign critters, it is best to kill them to prevent further damage.
Is ZZ Top Really The Oldest Rock Band From The State Of Texas
Texas' legacy in rock history is long and proud but who is truly the "oldest" Texas rock band?. There have been a ton of rock bands from Texas but not all of them made it to the proverbial "top". For a look at some up and comers from right here in the Borderland, past and present, search "local band vol" at KLAQ.com.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Wanted Fugitive From Midland Added to Texas Most Wanted List
A Midland man has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list, so be on the lookout, but don't try to apprehend him yourself. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is the Midland man now on the Texas Most Wanted List. Gonzalez is a...
Tragic! See Why Texas Is Ranked Number One In Child Car Deaths
I honestly think the perfect description of Texas heat would be smoldering. It makes the outdoors unbearable during peak summer, and even on less extreme days can turn the inside of a car into a potentially deadly heat chamber. Sadly, we hear stories every year of children dying after being...
Feeling Naughty? Texas is Named Third Most Sinful State and What States Were Worse Than Texas
Texas gets the burden of being the third most sinful state which should make people of all religions shudder. According to Wallet Hub, each of the 50 states has its own vice that makes it not so perfect. For example, New Mexico has the worst drug problem, and of course,...
What Texas’ Most Misspelled Word Says About the Lone Star State
There are plenty of common use words that are both nessisary and definately important in everyday correspondence. Dang it. If there was a way to never use those words again, I'd do it. I'm not the strongest speller. The only time I ever competed in a spelling bee I was...
Does the State of Texas Owe You Money? Here’s How To Find It
Maybe your rental deposit was sent to the wrong address, or some forgotten insurance payout is waiting for you to claim it. Is it possible that there was one last paycheck from that part-time job you had a few years ago? Maybe a family member died and left behind a safety deposit box that is rightfully yours.
Texas Ranks #2 as the Most State with Spoiled Grandchildren
Are you ready for Grandparents Day this Sunday, September 11? Do you spoil your grandkids?. Grandparents across the country will be celebrating all day with their grandchildren and what they do for their grandkids throughout the year. Most grandparents are always going to be biased including me when we all say our grandchildren are the best.
