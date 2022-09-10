ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Have You Ever Made An "Impulse Buy" That Was A Total Waste Of Money?

By Hannah Dobrogosz
 5 days ago

It happens to the best of us. You're scrolling on TikTok, and suddenly, you come across a video of someone using the most interesting gadget you've ever seen, wearing the most gorgeous top you've ever laid eyes on, or applying a product that makes their hair/skin/nails look FABULOUS. You simply have to have it!

You black out for a second, and when you come to, there's a new charge on your credit card and a confirmation email alerting you that your purchase will arrive in five to 500 business days. Yippee!!

But, not all stories have a happy ending. Sometimes, that liquid foundation the beauty influencer swore by actually gives you pimples. Or, the magical, expensive smoothie blender that was going to inspire you to eat more fruit collects dust in your cabinet. Or, the trendy crewneck that was supposed to be your size is actually three sizes too small. You get the picture.

Have you ever made an impulse buy, big or small, that you regretted spending money on? Why did you buy it in the first place, and why did it end up being such a letdown? Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

