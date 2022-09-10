ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"The Little Mermaid" Trailer Is Finally Here, And Halle Bailey Proves She Was Born For This Role

By Karlton Jahmal, Terry Carter Jr.
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=340QPr_0hpRtAkR00

On Friday, the first trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey debuted at Disney's biennial D23 Expo .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nw8sI_0hpRtAkR00

The film features Halle as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

I (Karlton) was in the building for the event, and OH BOY! Disney treated us to an exclusive clip of Halle singing the film's iconic song, "Part of Your World."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQ0Vq_0hpRtAkR00
Disney Studios / Via youtube.com

And LET ME TELL YOU: Although the CGI is a work in progress, the footage still looks great. And, of course, Halle BODIES the vocals. I mean, I'm not even a huge fan of The Little Mermaid , and I was in awe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487Wwg_0hpRtAkR00

Editors note: The full sequence of Halle singing was played at the event, however, the teaser trailer released online only includes a snippet.

Disney Studios

Afterward, Disney brought Halle to the stage, and she was just so pure and joyous.

Bruh. @HalleBailey as Ariel is... wow. #D23Expo2022 just showed the entire "Part of their World" sequence and Halle's voice and take on it are OUT OF THIS WORLD. Here is Halle speaking on the film. #TheLittleMermaid

@KarltonJahmal 04:48 AM - 10 Sep 2022

The crowd was on FIRE for my girl. We can all agree she looks amazing as Ariel, especially with her red locs. Halle even had an underwater glow that I can't wait to see more of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfibc_0hpRtAkR00
Disney Studios

Naturally, the teaser trailer had people feeling very emotional:

halle really is the perfect ariel no i just really need a moment

@cursedhive 11:49 PM - 09 Sep 2022

halle is THEEE little mermaid like... woah

@itszaeok 11:44 PM - 09 Sep 2022

me being carried out the theater after hearing Halle's version of Part of Your World

@blkwatcher 11:55 PM - 09 Sep 2022

The Little Mermaid (2023) is already the best Disney live action remake I do not give a FUCK

@nobodysbxsiness 11:54 PM - 09 Sep 2022

me running to disney headquarters to get the live action little mermaid hard drive

@erijuice 08:57 PM - 02 Sep 2022

i don’t care what ariel looked like in the original little mermaid im telling my kids that ariel was black with dreadlocks. from now on halle is the only little mermaid that matters

@wavyemma 12:46 AM - 10 Sep 2022

Don't you just love Halle? I do, too! She was born for this role.

#LittleMermaid lead Halle Bailey on audience reaction to seeing "Part of Your World": "I'm just pinching myself. I feel really kind of out-of-body in a way." #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 https://t.co/P1b4fdK5ai

@Variety 12:50 AM - 10 Sep 2022

Watch the trailer below and mark your calendars to see Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid when it arrives in theaters on May 26, 2023.

More on this

Comments / 2

Related
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Halle Bailey
Person
Javier Bardem
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Chloe Bailey
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#And She Was#The Little Mermaid#Disney#Afp
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
digitalspy.com

Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy