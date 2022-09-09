ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to co-working spaces in Seattle neighborhoods, Pioneer Square’s loss is Ballard’s gain. The Pioneer Collective has moved its office and meeting space to the northern end of the city, taking 14,000 square feet in Ballard’s Tommer Building at 5101 14th Ave. NW. The building is in the heart of the neighborhood’s celebrated “Brewery District” and even sits above the Great Notion Brewing taproom.
