Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Madrona Venture Group raises $690M for two new funds to back startups in Seattle and elsewhere
Madrona Venture Group has raised its largest fund ever, reeling in $690 million across two investing vehicles that will help the Seattle firm back more startups in its backyard and beyond. Despite a shaky macroeconomic environment, the latest fundraise “came together very quickly,” said Matt McIlwain, managing director of the...
geekwire.com
Join us at the GeekWire Summit, our signature tech and business conference, Oct. 6-7 in Seattle
Some of our best memories at GeekWire have come out of the candid conversations, insightful talks, mind-blowing innovations, and fun moments that define the GeekWire Summit. And many of you have been right there with us. For more than a decade, GeekWire’s signature tech conference has been bringing together leaders...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup ModusBox spins out PortX into new financial services company and raises $10M
Seattle-based ModusBox is taking half of its financial services technology business and spinning it out into a separate startup called PortX, fueled by $10 million in new funding, the company announced Tuesday. The Series A cash for PortX is in addition to $7.5 million that ModusBox previously raised in April....
geekwire.com
Pioneer Collective moving longtime co-working space to Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood
When it comes to co-working spaces in Seattle neighborhoods, Pioneer Square’s loss is Ballard’s gain. The Pioneer Collective has moved its office and meeting space to the northern end of the city, taking 14,000 square feet in Ballard’s Tommer Building at 5101 14th Ave. NW. The building is in the heart of the neighborhood’s celebrated “Brewery District” and even sits above the Great Notion Brewing taproom.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Lumen taps former Microsoft exec as CEO; Seattle Children’s hires research officer
— Kate Johnson will become the new CEO of Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink. She was also appointed president and will join the board of directors of the 35,000-employee company, starting November 7. Johnson previously served four years as president of Microsoft U.S., overseeing sales, services, marketing and operations....
geekwire.com
NFT Seattle
– Tom Bilyeu (Impact Theory) – Jessica Greenwalt (Vayner3) – Gareb Shamus (Comic-Con, HeroMakers Studio) – Full Day of Speaker Sessions – Panels and Fireside Chats. – VIP Lunch with Speakers and VIP’s at the Seattle NFT Museum. – Meet & Greet and Photos with Tom Bilyeu! (for...
geekwire.com
Now Pending! Spectacular Bellevue Estate
Ideally situated atop Forest Highland for a magical vantage point. Melting sunsets will rival your most memorable views of the setting sun. Stately entry showcases a colonnade w/wood architectural lines that are elegant and beautiful... On Market | $2,750,000. 5415 143rd Avenue SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. 4 Bedrooms | 2.5...
geekwire.com
Just Listed! Picturesque Home | Federal Way
All of the must needed spaces with a lovely dining room, an epicurean open concept kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, gorgeous modern pull-out cabinetry and storage... Experience this stunning, move-in ready home located in the Wynstone neighborhood close to Saghalie Park. The many upgrades include A/C, a sprinkler and alarm system, an amazing floor plan, a private backyard with a tranquil water feature that backs to a tree-lined open space perfect for outdoor fun. All of the must needed spaces with a lovely dining room, an epicurean open concept kitchen, granite counters, SS appliances, gorgeous modern pull-out cabinetry and storage. The main floor 5th bedroom/office/workout room and the custom mudroom is perfectly convenient. Enjoy movies in the upstairs loft and the gorgeous primary bedroom with the light infused 5-piece ensuite with ample space for relaxing and a huge built-in California Closet system. Welcome Home!
IN THIS ARTICLE
geekwire.com
In viral video, men escape close call with mountain wildfire by relying on GPS tech and hiking skills
A YouTube video shot by two hikers in Washington state over the weekend provides a gripping account of their brush with a wildfire and the measures they took to get down off a mountain safely. The video by Steve Cooper, of Lyman, Wash., and Matt Bishop, of Snohomish, Wash., has...
Comments / 0