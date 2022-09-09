Read full article on original website
Retrial ordered for 3 in Kona Hotel Assault, Daughter of Victim: ‘My Heart Hurts’
After learning the Intermediate Court of Appeals had ordered a new trial for three people convicted and sentenced of brutally beating her father at a Kona hotel and leaving him with injuries that led to his death, Jen Farrell said: “My heart hurts.”. In 2018, Farrell’s dad, John Kanui,...
Who Did Gov. Ige Nominate for new Mauna Kea Stewardship Authority?
For the newly established Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, Hawai’i Gov. David Ige today submitted the names of eight nominees to the Hawaiʻi State Senate for confirmation. The authority was established by state statute during the 2022 legislative session to manage lands on Maunakea on the Big...
Homeless Camper Given Day To Vacate Downtown Kona Beach Park
Fifty-two year old Bull keeps his home tidy. All litter is deposited in the garbage can, and a new rake is propped against the rock wall to manicure the dirt ground as smoothly as a sand trap. Three beach umbrellas are placed systematically to block the sun and passerby glances.
Funding Released to Expand Efforts in Monitoring Water Resources on Hawai‘i Island
Gov. David Ige recently released $2 million in capital improvement project funds to drill a deep monitor well, or DMW, in South Kohala for the Māhukona aquifer system area, which covers the town of Waimea. This is part of a Commission on Water Resource Management, CWRM, ongoing effort to...
Mo’ Money, No Problems: Visitor Industry Walk Raises Major Cash
The Big Island’s steps of support netted $360,000. The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association kicked out this weekend the totals raised during the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk, which raised $2.2 million statewide that will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations across the Aloha State. This year’s...
Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Speed Limit Lowered to 45 MPH Near Waikōloa
The speed limit on the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 19) between mile posts 67 and 75.4 in the vicinity of Kawaihae Road and vicinity of Waikōloa Beach Drive is now 45 mph. New speed limit signs were installed in early September and took effect Sept. 9. Before, the...
