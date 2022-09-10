Friday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aquinas def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 14-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8
Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Potter-Dix def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25
Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
Bellevue East Invitational=
Pool A=
Columbus def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17
Syracuse def. Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-8
Syracuse def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21
Pool B=
Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17
Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-19
Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 27-25, 25-10
Omaha Benson def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19
Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-8
Pool C=
Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-4
Lincoln High def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15
Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-9
Omaha Concordia def. Omaha South, 25-13, 25-11
Pool D=
Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-9
Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-8, 25-22
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0