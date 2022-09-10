ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aquinas def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-21, 14-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-8

Dorchester def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Potter-Dix def. Hay Springs, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Sandhills Valley def. Mullen, 25-13, 25-16, 27-25

Stuart def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16

Bellevue East Invitational=

Pool A=

Columbus def. Syracuse, 25-20, 25-17

Syracuse def. Buena Vista, 25-4, 25-8

Syracuse def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-19, 25-21

Pool B=

Fremont def. Omaha Benson, 25-9, 25-17

Fremont def. Omaha Burke, 25-23, 25-19

Fremont def. Omaha Northwest, 27-25, 25-10

Omaha Benson def. Omaha Northwest, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Northwest, 25-20, 25-8

Pool C=

Bellevue West def. Lincoln High, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Concordia, 25-16, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-4

Lincoln High def. Omaha Concordia, 17-25, 25-18, 25-15

Lincoln High def. Omaha South, 25-12, 25-9

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha South, 25-13, 25-11

Pool D=

Bellevue East def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-9

Grand Island def. Bellevue East, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-8, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Kilgore#Def#Red Cloud#Potter Dix#Stuart#Columbus#Syracuse#Buena Vista#Omaha Central#Lincoln#Scorestream Com
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy