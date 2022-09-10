ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 43, Gothenburg 0

Ainsworth 34, Burwell 12

Alma 52, Bertrand 40

Ansley-Litchfield 36, Pleasanton 6

Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14

Bellevue East 24, Omaha Bryan 10

Bennington 33, York 10

Bishop Neumann 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Blair 42, Ralston 3

Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12

Boone Central 27, Columbus Lakeview 10

Brady 86, Heartland Lutheran 26

Bridgeport 47, Sutherland 6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Blue Hill 0

Central City 39, Holdrege 14

Central Valley 42, Anselmo-Merna 0

Centura 35, Hershey 0

Chase County 24, Amherst 6

Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

Cody-Kilgore 26, Stuart 6

Columbus Scotus 28, St. Paul 18

Cozad 26, Ogallala 14

Cross County 72, McCool Junction 14

Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6

Douglas, Wyo. 45, Gering 24

Dundy County-Stratton 40, Axtell 7

Elgin Public/Pope John 38, Creighton 30

Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7

Elkhorn Valley 28, Hartington-Newcastle 18

Elm Creek 56, Loomis 0

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 36, Sandy Creek 18

Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6

Falls City 27, Omaha Concordia 10

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska Lutheran 28

Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6

Fort Calhoun 29, Wayne 7

Franklin 67, Elba 16

Freeman 49, Conestoga 34

Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6

Fullerton 46, Twin River 28

Garden County 20, Wallace 8

Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16

Gretna 16, Omaha Creighton Prep 13

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6

Harvard 29, Meridian 16

Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Gibbon 21

Hi-Line 12, Sutton 8

High Plains Community 57, East Butler 14

Hitchcock County 36, South Loup 24

Homer 57, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Southern 8

Humphrey St. Francis 38, Osceola 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6

Johnson-Brock 54, Mead 6

Kenesaw 38, Superior 14

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14

Lawrence-Nelson 68, Arapahoe 14

Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65

Lincoln Christian 39, Archbishop Bergan 20

Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7

Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-LaVista 14

Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17

Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20

Maxwell 36, Southern Valley 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Silver Lake 50

McCook 34, Broken Bow 20

Millard North 20, Millard South 14

Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0

Minden 32, Kearney Catholic 14

Mitchell 28, Chadron 14

Nebraska City Lourdes 26, Johnson County Central 12

Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18

Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Walthill 14

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7

Norris 21, Lexington 14

North Bend Central 28, Milford 18

North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 0

O’Neill 35, West Holt 6

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20

Omaha Roncalli 51, Raymond Central 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 26, Beatrice 15

Omaha South def. Buena Vista, forfeit

Ord 25, Battle Creek 7

Overton 47, Medicine Valley 14

Palmer 44, CWC 16

Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Parkview Christian 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16

Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20

Pierce 68, Arlington 14

Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13

Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7

Potter-Dix 65, Hay Springs 14

Ravenna 50, Cambridge 18

Red Cloud 53, Dorchester 14

Sandhills Valley 24, Mullen 18

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Twin Loup 8

Scottsbluff 43, Frederick, Colo. 20

Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22

Shelby/Rising City 50, Arcadia-Loup City 22

Shelton 69, Santee 0

Sidney 34, Gordon/Rushville 17

South Sioux City 40, Omaha Northwest 20

St. Mary’s 52, Osmond 46

Stanton 37, Weeping Water 14

Sterling 32, Hampton 12

Syracuse 29, David City 7

Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14

Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6

Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 6

Tri County 11, Wood River 8

Valentine 46, Alliance 12

Wahoo 21, Auburn 7

Wakefield 65, Pender 62

Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sioux County 12

Wausa 42, Boyd County 22

Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0

Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12

Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0

Wisner-Pilger 40, Nebraska Christian 34

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Kilgore#Falls City#High School Football#Pope John#Holy Family#Burwell 12 Alma 52#Boone Central 27#Columbus Lakeview#Blue Hill#Anselmo Merna#Hershey 0 Chase County#Clarkson Leigh 22#Bancroft#Stuart#Omaha Concordia#Fillmore Central 13#Lincoln Northeast#Yutan#Harvard
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy