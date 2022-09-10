Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 43, Gothenburg 0
Ainsworth 34, Burwell 12
Alma 52, Bertrand 40
Ansley-Litchfield 36, Pleasanton 6
Aurora 33, Ashland-Greenwood 14
Bellevue East 24, Omaha Bryan 10
Bennington 33, York 10
Bishop Neumann 49, Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Blair 42, Ralston 3
Bloomfield 62, Tri County Northeast 12
Boone Central 27, Columbus Lakeview 10
Brady 86, Heartland Lutheran 26
Bridgeport 47, Sutherland 6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Blue Hill 0
Central City 39, Holdrege 14
Central Valley 42, Anselmo-Merna 0
Centura 35, Hershey 0
Chase County 24, Amherst 6
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Bancroft-Rosalie 0
Cody-Kilgore 26, Stuart 6
Columbus Scotus 28, St. Paul 18
Cozad 26, Ogallala 14
Cross County 72, McCool Junction 14
Douglas County West 41, Louisville 6
Douglas, Wyo. 45, Gering 24
Dundy County-Stratton 40, Axtell 7
Elgin Public/Pope John 38, Creighton 30
Elkhorn North 40, Crete 7
Elkhorn Valley 28, Hartington-Newcastle 18
Elm Creek 56, Loomis 0
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 36, Sandy Creek 18
Fairbury 62, Schuyler 6
Falls City 27, Omaha Concordia 10
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Nebraska Lutheran 28
Fillmore Central 13, Centennial 6
Fort Calhoun 29, Wayne 7
Franklin 67, Elba 16
Freeman 49, Conestoga 34
Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6
Fullerton 46, Twin River 28
Garden County 20, Wallace 8
Grand Island 20, Norfolk 16
Gretna 16, Omaha Creighton Prep 13
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Yutan 6
Harvard 29, Meridian 16
Hastings St. Cecilia 46, Gibbon 21
Hi-Line 12, Sutton 8
High Plains Community 57, East Butler 14
Hitchcock County 36, South Loup 24
Homer 57, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Howells/Dodge 54, Wynot 20
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Southern 8
Humphrey St. Francis 38, Osceola 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 26, Randolph 6
Johnson-Brock 54, Mead 6
Kenesaw 38, Superior 14
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Plainview 14
Lawrence-Nelson 68, Arapahoe 14
Lewiston 70, St. Edward 65
Lincoln Christian 39, Archbishop Bergan 20
Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7
Lincoln Pius X 9, Hastings 7
Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-LaVista 14
Lincoln Southwest 31, Lincoln East 17
Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20
Maxwell 36, Southern Valley 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Silver Lake 50
McCook 34, Broken Bow 20
Millard North 20, Millard South 14
Millard West 42, Omaha Burke 0
Minden 32, Kearney Catholic 14
Mitchell 28, Chadron 14
Nebraska City Lourdes 26, Johnson County Central 12
Neligh-Oakdale 36, Crofton 18
Niobrara/Verdigre 44, Walthill 14
Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 7
Norris 21, Lexington 14
North Bend Central 28, Milford 18
North Platte St. Patrick’s 70, Kimball 0
O’Neill 35, West Holt 6
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Omaha Roncalli 51, Raymond Central 0
Omaha Skutt Catholic 26, Beatrice 15
Omaha South def. Buena Vista, forfeit
Ord 25, Battle Creek 7
Overton 47, Medicine Valley 14
Palmer 44, CWC 16
Palmyra 52, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Parkview Christian 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 16
Pawnee City 65, Wetmore, Kan. 20
Pierce 68, Arlington 14
Platteview 48, Nebraska City 13
Plattsmouth 78, Lincoln Northwest 7
Potter-Dix 65, Hay Springs 14
Ravenna 50, Cambridge 18
Red Cloud 53, Dorchester 14
Sandhills Valley 24, Mullen 18
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Twin Loup 8
Scottsbluff 43, Frederick, Colo. 20
Seward 24, Grand Island Northwest 22
Shelby/Rising City 50, Arcadia-Loup City 22
Shelton 69, Santee 0
Sidney 34, Gordon/Rushville 17
South Sioux City 40, Omaha Northwest 20
St. Mary’s 52, Osmond 46
Stanton 37, Weeping Water 14
Sterling 32, Hampton 12
Syracuse 29, David City 7
Tekamah-Herman 20, Ponca 14
Thayer Central 48, Heartland 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 48, Omaha Nation 6
Tri County 11, Wood River 8
Valentine 46, Alliance 12
Wahoo 21, Auburn 7
Wakefield 65, Pender 62
Wauneta-Palisade 33, Sioux County 12
Wausa 42, Boyd County 22
Waverly 30, Elkhorn Mount Michael 0
Wilber-Clatonia 41, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
Winnebago 60, St. Francis Indian, S.D. 0
Wisner-Pilger 40, Nebraska Christian 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
