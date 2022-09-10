ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alcoa 27, Maryville 14

Anderson County 41, Rhea County 38

Arlington 41, Memphis Overton 6

Austin-East 24, Scott County 6

Bartlett 42, Lausanne Collegiate 31

Bearden 56, South Doyle 21

Blackman 54, Summit 21

Bledsoe County 50, Grundy County 8

Boyd Buchanan 38, Howard 0

Brentwood 14, Henry County 12

Brentwood Academy 42, Whitehaven 7

CBHS 44, White Station 0

Camden Central 48, McEwen 34

Campbell County 34, Morristown East 33

Cannon County 28, Bell Buckle 21

Cascade 31, Huntland 0

Chattanooga Central 34, Hixson 16

Chattanooga Christian 64, Harding Academy 0

Chester County 35, Adamsville 21

Chuckey-Doak 56, Grainger 30

Clarksville 46, Dickson County 20

Clarksville NE 34, Rossview 20

Clarksville NW 20, Whites Creek 6

Clay County 38, Cornersville 6

Cleveland 55, East Ridge 28

Clinton 54, Cherokee 12

Coalfield 46, Sunbright 0

Cocke County 16, Seymour 13

Collierville 42, Center Hill, Miss. 0

Community 50, Perry County 14

Covington 49, Brighton 6

Craigmont 22, Sheffield 20

Crockett County 39, Bolivar Central 25

DCA 50, White House-Heritage 6, OT

Dade County, Ga. 27, Marion County 0

Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 0

Davidson Academy 39, Hunters Lane 6

DeKalb County 26, Watertown 14

DeSoto Central, Miss. 46, Briarcrest 34

Dobyns-Bennett 49, David Crockett 6

Dresden 63, Gibson County 0

Dyer County 33, Trezevant 6

East Hamilton 48, Sequoyah 6

East Hickman 22, Stewart County 21

East Nashville Literature 14, Hillsboro 0

Ensworth 21, Holy Innocents’, Ga. 9

Ezell-Harding 34, Chattanooga Prep 18

Fairley 30, Hamilton 0

Farragut 24, Oak Ridge 0

Fayette Ware 48, Frayser 12

Fayetteville 29, Upperman 6

Franklin Road Academy 46, Columbia Academy 21

Friendship Christian 28, Grace Christian - Franklin 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Loudon 28

Germantown 56, Hillcrest 0

Giles County 27, Franklin County 20

Goodpasture 20, CAK 16

Gordonsville 34, Eagleville 0

Grace Christian 28, King’s Academy 8

Green Hill 30, Columbia 19

Greenbrier 22, Lawrence County 0

Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21

Halls 28, FACS 6

Hampton 38, Cloudland 6

Harpeth 35, Sycamore 14

Hayesville, N.C. 43, Lookout Valley 14

Haywood County 42, Lexington 28

Heritage 38, William Blount 20

Hillwood 14, Montgomery Central 7

Houston 37, PURE 14

Huntingdon 33, Riverside 7

Jackson Christian 56, ECS 7

Jefferson County 28, Knoxville Halls 21

Jo Byrns 41, Houston County 6

Karns 35, Tennessee 6

Karns 35, Tennessee 6

Kingsbury 34, Douglass 12

Kingston 24, Rockwood 15

Knoxville Webb 48, Greenback 7

Knoxville West 47, Knoxville Fulton 12

Lewis County 33, Spring Hill 14

MUS 47, Raleigh Egypt 0

Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0

Marked Tree, Ark. 41, Jackson Central-Merry 7

Marshall County 42, Tullahoma 7

McCallie 62, West Broward, Fla. 27

McGavock 57, Stratford 0

McKenzie 49, Obion County 14

McMinn Central 51, Polk County 22

Meigs County 28, Signal Mountain 23

Melrose 43, Memphis East 12

Middle Tennessee Christian 62, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0

Milan 49, Liberty Magnet 0

Millington 16, Fayette Academy 13

Moore County 46, Forrest 21

Mt. Juliet 41, Warren County 0

Munford 37, Dyersburg 7

Murphy, N.C. 34, South Pittsburg 28

Nashville Christian 28, BGA 7

Nashville Overton 42, Maplewood 0

Nolensville 53, Liberty Creek 7

North Cobb Christian, Ga. 50, Copper Basin 6

North Greene 32, Jellico 28

Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Middle College 8

Northview Academy 70, Claiborne County 35

Oakdale 28, Wartburg Central 6

Oakland 45, Ravenwood 31

Page 28, Coffee County 14

Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 35, Creek Wood 7

Portland 49, White House 21

Powell 31, Science Hill 24

Red Bank 33, Soddy Daisy 7

Red Boiling Springs 28, Cosby 27

Richland 20, Hickman County 0

Ripley 8, Jackson North Side 0

Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3

Rockvale 24, Lincoln County 21

Sale Creek 37, Harriman 28

Scotts Hill 26, Gleason 6

Sequatchie County 48, Jackson County 0

Sevier County 19, Pigeon Forge 0

Siegel 31, Lebanon 28, OT

Silverdale Baptist Academy 47, Lakeway Christian 19

Smith County 13, Westmoreland 0

Smyrna 38, LaVergne 6

South Gibson 42, Kirby 0

South Panola, Miss. 41, Memphis Central 0

St. George’s 27, St. Benedict 24

Station Camp 28, Gallatin 20

Stewarts Creek 24, Franklin 17

Stone Memorial 18, Monterey 7

Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26

Summertown 3, Collinwood 0

Tellico Plains 40, Midway 0

Twin Springs, Va. 44, Unaka 32

Tyner Academy 42, Brainerd 0

Unicoi County 41, Happy Valley 6

Union City 56, Trezevant 19

Union County 36, Cumberland Gap 24

University-Jackson 24, Hardin County 17

Walnut, Miss. 41, Middleton 0

Waverly Central 50, McNairy Central 14

Wayne County 33, Loretto 23

West Carroll 49, South Fulton 48

West Creek 28, Kenwood 20

West Greene 16, South Greene 14

Westview 32, Fairview 26

White County 59, Cookeville 54

York Institute 43, Livingston Academy 23

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

