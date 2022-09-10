Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alcoa 27, Maryville 14
Anderson County 41, Rhea County 38
Arlington 41, Memphis Overton 6
Austin-East 24, Scott County 6
Bartlett 42, Lausanne Collegiate 31
Bearden 56, South Doyle 21
Blackman 54, Summit 21
Bledsoe County 50, Grundy County 8
Boyd Buchanan 38, Howard 0
Brentwood 14, Henry County 12
Brentwood Academy 42, Whitehaven 7
CBHS 44, White Station 0
Camden Central 48, McEwen 34
Campbell County 34, Morristown East 33
Cannon County 28, Bell Buckle 21
Cascade 31, Huntland 0
Chattanooga Central 34, Hixson 16
Chattanooga Christian 64, Harding Academy 0
Chester County 35, Adamsville 21
Chuckey-Doak 56, Grainger 30
Clarksville 46, Dickson County 20
Clarksville NE 34, Rossview 20
Clarksville NW 20, Whites Creek 6
Clay County 38, Cornersville 6
Cleveland 55, East Ridge 28
Clinton 54, Cherokee 12
Coalfield 46, Sunbright 0
Cocke County 16, Seymour 13
Collierville 42, Center Hill, Miss. 0
Community 50, Perry County 14
Covington 49, Brighton 6
Craigmont 22, Sheffield 20
Crockett County 39, Bolivar Central 25
DCA 50, White House-Heritage 6, OT
Dade County, Ga. 27, Marion County 0
Daniel Boone 7, Elizabethton 0
Davidson Academy 39, Hunters Lane 6
DeKalb County 26, Watertown 14
DeSoto Central, Miss. 46, Briarcrest 34
Dobyns-Bennett 49, David Crockett 6
Dresden 63, Gibson County 0
Dyer County 33, Trezevant 6
East Hamilton 48, Sequoyah 6
East Hickman 22, Stewart County 21
East Nashville Literature 14, Hillsboro 0
Ensworth 21, Holy Innocents’, Ga. 9
Ezell-Harding 34, Chattanooga Prep 18
Fairley 30, Hamilton 0
Farragut 24, Oak Ridge 0
Fayette Ware 48, Frayser 12
Fayetteville 29, Upperman 6
Franklin Road Academy 46, Columbia Academy 21
Friendship Christian 28, Grace Christian - Franklin 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 35, Loudon 28
Germantown 56, Hillcrest 0
Giles County 27, Franklin County 20
Goodpasture 20, CAK 16
Gordonsville 34, Eagleville 0
Grace Christian 28, King’s Academy 8
Green Hill 30, Columbia 19
Greenbrier 22, Lawrence County 0
Greeneville 28, Morristown West 21
Halls 28, FACS 6
Hampton 38, Cloudland 6
Harpeth 35, Sycamore 14
Hayesville, N.C. 43, Lookout Valley 14
Haywood County 42, Lexington 28
Heritage 38, William Blount 20
Hillwood 14, Montgomery Central 7
Houston 37, PURE 14
Huntingdon 33, Riverside 7
Jackson Christian 56, ECS 7
Jefferson County 28, Knoxville Halls 21
Jo Byrns 41, Houston County 6
Karns 35, Tennessee 6
Kingsbury 34, Douglass 12
Kingston 24, Rockwood 15
Knoxville Webb 48, Greenback 7
Knoxville West 47, Knoxville Fulton 12
Lewis County 33, Spring Hill 14
MUS 47, Raleigh Egypt 0
Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0
Marked Tree, Ark. 41, Jackson Central-Merry 7
Marshall County 42, Tullahoma 7
McCallie 62, West Broward, Fla. 27
McGavock 57, Stratford 0
McKenzie 49, Obion County 14
McMinn Central 51, Polk County 22
Meigs County 28, Signal Mountain 23
Melrose 43, Memphis East 12
Middle Tennessee Christian 62, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 0
Milan 49, Liberty Magnet 0
Millington 16, Fayette Academy 13
Moore County 46, Forrest 21
Mt. Juliet 41, Warren County 0
Munford 37, Dyersburg 7
Murphy, N.C. 34, South Pittsburg 28
Nashville Christian 28, BGA 7
Nashville Overton 42, Maplewood 0
Nolensville 53, Liberty Creek 7
North Cobb Christian, Ga. 50, Copper Basin 6
North Greene 32, Jellico 28
Northpoint Christian, Miss. 49, Middle College 8
Northview Academy 70, Claiborne County 35
Oakdale 28, Wartburg Central 6
Oakland 45, Ravenwood 31
Page 28, Coffee County 14
Pearl-Cohn (MLK -FB coop) 35, Creek Wood 7
Portland 49, White House 21
Powell 31, Science Hill 24
Red Bank 33, Soddy Daisy 7
Red Boiling Springs 28, Cosby 27
Richland 20, Hickman County 0
Ripley 8, Jackson North Side 0
Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3
Rockvale 24, Lincoln County 21
Sale Creek 37, Harriman 28
Scotts Hill 26, Gleason 6
Sequatchie County 48, Jackson County 0
Sevier County 19, Pigeon Forge 0
Siegel 31, Lebanon 28, OT
Silverdale Baptist Academy 47, Lakeway Christian 19
Smith County 13, Westmoreland 0
Smyrna 38, LaVergne 6
South Gibson 42, Kirby 0
South Panola, Miss. 41, Memphis Central 0
St. George’s 27, St. Benedict 24
Station Camp 28, Gallatin 20
Stewarts Creek 24, Franklin 17
Stone Memorial 18, Monterey 7
Sullivan East 50, Johnson County 26
Summertown 3, Collinwood 0
Tellico Plains 40, Midway 0
Twin Springs, Va. 44, Unaka 32
Tyner Academy 42, Brainerd 0
Unicoi County 41, Happy Valley 6
Union City 56, Trezevant 19
Union County 36, Cumberland Gap 24
University-Jackson 24, Hardin County 17
Walnut, Miss. 41, Middleton 0
Waverly Central 50, McNairy Central 14
Wayne County 33, Loretto 23
West Carroll 49, South Fulton 48
West Creek 28, Kenwood 20
West Greene 16, South Greene 14
Westview 32, Fairview 26
White County 59, Cookeville 54
York Institute 43, Livingston Academy 23
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
