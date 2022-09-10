Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams City 14, Hinkley 0
Bear Creek 14, John F. Kennedy 7
Branson/Kim 28, Sierra Grande 22
Calhan 46, Rangely 42
Cedaredge 20, Del Norte 0
Center 28, Peyton 20
Cherry Creek 28, Chatfield 5
Cheyenne Mountain 21, Canon City 0
Crowley County 30, Sedgwick County 12
D’Evelyn 40, Faith Christian 6
Dakota Ridge 56, Mesa Ridge 30
Doherty 42, Coronado 16
FMHS 35, Skyline High School 0
Florence 22, Pagosa Springs 19
Fort Lupton 45, Weld Central 6
Fountain-Fort Carson 40, Pueblo West 0
Front Range Christian School 54, St. Mary’s 12
Grand Junction Central 25, Grand Junction 13
Grandview 33, Ralston Valley 21
Harrison 14, Pueblo County 7
Haxtun 54, Holly 8
Hoehne 46, Sargent 0
Holyoke 46, Colby, Kan. 20
Legacy 31, Rocky Mountain 0
Legend 49, Castle View 21
Loveland 42, Pomona 0
Monarch 17, Centaurus 13
Monte Vista 18, Gunnison 10
Montezuma-Cortez 40, Kirtland Central, N.M. 16
Montrose High School 49, Erie 40
Niwot 15, Skyview 6
Northridge 63, Greeley Central 8
Osage City, Kan. 44, Burlington 20
Palmer Ridge 58, Lewis-Palmer 17
Pueblo East 38, La Junta 13
Regis Jesuit 23, Arapahoe 10
Roosevelt 49, Fort Morgan 0
Salida 24, Rye 14
Scott City, Kan. 28, Wray 0
Scottsbluff, Neb. 43, Frederick 20
South Park 22, Custer County 12
The Classical Academy 42, Alamosa 14
Thompson Valley 22, Berthoud 6
Valor Christian 38, Fairview 15
Wellington 34, Sterling 20
Wiggins 58, Rocky Ford 7
Woodland Park 41, Mitchell 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Air Academy vs. Sand Creek, ccd.
