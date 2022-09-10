ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams City 14, Hinkley 0

Bear Creek 14, John F. Kennedy 7

Branson/Kim 28, Sierra Grande 22

Calhan 46, Rangely 42

Cedaredge 20, Del Norte 0

Center 28, Peyton 20

Cherry Creek 28, Chatfield 5

Cheyenne Mountain 21, Canon City 0

Crowley County 30, Sedgwick County 12

D’Evelyn 40, Faith Christian 6

Dakota Ridge 56, Mesa Ridge 30

Doherty 42, Coronado 16

FMHS 35, Skyline High School 0

Florence 22, Pagosa Springs 19

Fort Lupton 45, Weld Central 6

Fountain-Fort Carson 40, Pueblo West 0

Front Range Christian School 54, St. Mary’s 12

Grand Junction Central 25, Grand Junction 13

Grandview 33, Ralston Valley 21

Harrison 14, Pueblo County 7

Haxtun 54, Holly 8

Hoehne 46, Sargent 0

Holyoke 46, Colby, Kan. 20

Legacy 31, Rocky Mountain 0

Legend 49, Castle View 21

Loveland 42, Pomona 0

Monarch 17, Centaurus 13

Monte Vista 18, Gunnison 10

Montezuma-Cortez 40, Kirtland Central, N.M. 16

Montrose High School 49, Erie 40

Niwot 15, Skyview 6

Northridge 63, Greeley Central 8

Osage City, Kan. 44, Burlington 20

Palmer Ridge 58, Lewis-Palmer 17

Pueblo East 38, La Junta 13

Regis Jesuit 23, Arapahoe 10

Roosevelt 49, Fort Morgan 0

Salida 24, Rye 14

Scott City, Kan. 28, Wray 0

Scottsbluff, Neb. 43, Frederick 20

South Park 22, Custer County 12

The Classical Academy 42, Alamosa 14

Thompson Valley 22, Berthoud 6

Valor Christian 38, Fairview 15

Wellington 34, Sterling 20

Wiggins 58, Rocky Ford 7

Woodland Park 41, Mitchell 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Air Academy vs. Sand Creek, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
