goaugie.com
No. 13 Vikings Set to Battle Dragons in Moorhead Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13 Augustana football team is on the road for the second time in three weeks as it travels to Moorhead, Minnesota, to face the MSU Moorhead Dragons. Kickoff from Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium is set for noon. Complete action can be followed...
goaugie.com
Viking Men’s Golf Finishes Bemidji State Invite
BEMIDJI, Minn.--Augustana men's golf finished eighth in a field of 11 teams on Wednesday at the Bemidji State Invite. The golfers that participated in the tournament for AU were Jacob Stewart, Cullen Johnson, Will Allen, Blake Northagen and Bennett Geraets. Inside the Tournament. Tournament Finish: 8th of 11 Teams. Tournament...
goaugie.com
Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Drake Invite
Des Moines, Iowa – The Augustana women's tennis team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend to open the fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Drake Invite. The invite was an individualized tournament setup that saw all eight student-athletes compete. "Overall, this was a great first...
