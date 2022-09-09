ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
goaugie.com

No. 13 Vikings Set to Battle Dragons in Moorhead Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 13 Augustana football team is on the road for the second time in three weeks as it travels to Moorhead, Minnesota, to face the MSU Moorhead Dragons. Kickoff from Scheels Field at Nemzek Stadium is set for noon. Complete action can be followed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Viking Men’s Golf Finishes Bemidji State Invite

BEMIDJI, Minn.--Augustana men's golf finished eighth in a field of 11 teams on Wednesday at the Bemidji State Invite. The golfers that participated in the tournament for AU were Jacob Stewart, Cullen Johnson, Will Allen, Blake Northagen and Bennett Geraets. Inside the Tournament. Tournament Finish: 8th of 11 Teams. Tournament...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
goaugie.com

Women’s Tennis Opens Season at Drake Invite

Des Moines, Iowa – The Augustana women's tennis team traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend to open the fall portion of the 2022-23 season at the Drake Invite. The invite was an individualized tournament setup that saw all eight student-athletes compete. "Overall, this was a great first...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy