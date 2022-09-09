ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comparisons Between The National Football League And NCAA Football

Sports is the best entertainment medium, and almost everyone loves watching various sports. In addition, sports are a sign of fitness, enthusiasm, and determination to create strategies. Football is probably the most loved game in the world, with billions of fans. Even the countries which do not consider playing in...
Eater

Great Spots for a Vikings Pregame Near U.S. Bank Stadium

The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season started out with a bang — after a 23-7 win against rivals the Green Bay Packers, the upcoming football season is looking brighter for Vikings diehards and fair-weather fans alike. This football season, loosen that purple belt and hit up a tailgating party or a game-day brunch, or try your luck at a bourbon-themed raffle — all just a short jaunt to the game. Here are eight spots to pregame and eat near U.S. Bank Stadium.
TheStreet

Sports Bar Rival Kicks Off New Football Menu

Chili's may not be the first bar/restaurant you think of when it comes to watching your favorite football team. Buffalo Wild Wings has staked out that territory, with a number of other chains, includings BJs Restaurant (BJRI) falling more in the "sports bar" space ahead of the Brinker International-owned (EAT) Chili's.
