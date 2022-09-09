ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LoneStar 92

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Ranks as the No. 2 Most Internet-Scammed State in the Country

More people in Texas are being scammed on the internet than any other state except for California, according to a new study by Social Catfish. A whopping $606,179,646 has been stolen from a total of 41,148 Texas residents, according to the site's research. The average theft from each victim is approximately $18,302, which is nothing to bat an eye at. Moreover, the amount of money stolen by online scammers has doubled in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, $3.5 billion was stolen online. In 2021, that number jumped to a staggering $6.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Weird Stuff In Texas: A Public Toilet With Mirrors? I C U P!

Public restroom. Two words that you either despise or love, depending on whether or not you actually enjoy using them. In some cases, desperate times call for desperate measures but for the most part, personally, I resort to being a 4-year-old and just make sure I go before I leave the house. Remember when mom used to tell you that? It comes in handy even as an adult!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

The Legend Of The Homecoming Mum! Do You Know The History Of The Homecoming Mum?

It's football season in West Texas, so you know that means one special Friday night of the season will be homecoming, where alumni come back to their hometowns to celebrate and the senior class crowns a queen. Some schools have already had their homecoming festivities that include parades, bonfires, and pep rallies. There is one other thing that is a staple of homecoming and that is the mum. Did you know that mums are typically only worn in Texas? The tradition of wearing a mum has spread into some parts of Louisiana and Oklahoma, but it's mainly a Texas thing, however, it did not originate in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Did an Arkansas Man Just Break a World Record Spearfishing?

Did an Arkansas man just land a world-breaking record for catching a huge paddlefish on an Arkansas lake?. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas was doing what he loves to do on Saturday, floating on Beavers Lake when he noticed a huge-like shadowy figure nearby. He grabbed his spearfishing tackle and fired off a shot that landed him a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled him to the surface, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Facebook page. Authorities are saying this just may qualify as a spearfishing world record for a paddlefish.
BERRYVILLE, AR
LoneStar 92

The Top 10 Best Places In Texas You Must Visit ASAP

I love being from Texas, and I just feel so bad for people who don’t ever get to experience the great state. When you’re not from the Lone Star State, people often assume that it only consists of Cowboys, horses, and barbecue in the desert. They don't realize Texas has a variety of environments and beautiful landscapes, and is almost like its own country.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Haunted Hotels In Texas Sure To Give You A Fright, You Might Have Stayed At One These

Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any and everything haunted from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Starbucks Espresso Drink Recalled in 7 States Including Texas

If you're a coffee lover and enjoy Starbucks products, you need to check your fridge, pantry, and cabinets. Pepsico Inc has issued a recall for certain Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages because of possible contamination by foreign material, specifically metal fragments. Starbucks Drink Recall. Eat This, Not That! reports...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

[VIDEO] Massive Alligator Spotting Roaming Around Katy Neighborhood

Imagine going out for a brisk morning walk on a Monday morning and seeing a huge alligator in your neighborhood. This occurred in a Cinco Ranch neighborhood, just outside of Katy, Texas! According to KHOU, Fort Bend County Deputies were called out the Grand Lakes area around 8 AM on Monday morning to reports of an alligator walking around. See the massive gator in the video below.
KATY, TX
LoneStar 92

The Plaza Theatre Makes List of 5 Most Haunted Places in Texas

El Paso's Plaza Theatre has made a list of the five most haunted places in Texas. I'm a little surprised by this news mainly because almost a year ago, I wrote this article based on a list from Onlyinyourstate.com that compiled"12 Haunted Places In Texas [that] Will Send Chills Down Your Spine". I was a little upset because not one place in El Paso was listed.
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

The Top 7 Things You Should Never Do When You’re in Texas

Texas is like no other state out there. I've lived in other states and it's just not the same. There's just something about the Lone Star State. Texans have their own way of pronouncing things and they're pretty particular about what they drink. For example, you should never, ever stand between a Texan and their sweet tea.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

