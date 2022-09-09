ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

A different path

Inspired by her high school years of playing sports and working as a student athletic trainer, Skylar Mclean has always known that she wanted to help people and provide hands-on patient care as a health care professional. Carolina is helping make that dream come true. “Being born in Chapel Hill,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
What Makes Rural Art Parks Successful? Recommendations for CED Art Lovers

Using the arts as a community economic development (CED) strategy usually brings to mind urban settings. Recent examples include Cary, NC’s shimmer field featured this past winter and magical stick sculptures opened this spring. But over two million people currently live in rural North Carolina. Are rural areas forgotten in efforts to use the power of art as a CED tool? Not at all. In fact, there are a plethora of successful rural art parks across the country leading the way.
Carolina celebrates Latinx Heritage Month

UNC-Chapel Hill will celebrate Latinx Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 with more than a dozen events, including lectures, film viewings, musical performances and workshops. The Carolina Latinx Center leads the celebration in collaboration with organizations and departments from across campus. This year’s theme for the celebration is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC-Chapel Hill ranks fifth among national public universities for 22nd consecutive year

(Chapel Hill, N.C. – Sept. 12, 2022) – For the 22nd consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings list UNC-Chapel Hill in fifth place for top public schools among national universities. The 2023 rankings list Carolina as 29th overall between public and private institutions. In the best value category, Carolina claims first place among public institutions for the 18th consecutive year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

