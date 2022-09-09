Using the arts as a community economic development (CED) strategy usually brings to mind urban settings. Recent examples include Cary, NC’s shimmer field featured this past winter and magical stick sculptures opened this spring. But over two million people currently live in rural North Carolina. Are rural areas forgotten in efforts to use the power of art as a CED tool? Not at all. In fact, there are a plethora of successful rural art parks across the country leading the way.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO