North Dallas runner leaves competition behind in his first cross country race
Francisco Charcas follows the lead golf cart toward the finish line. In his first race, Francisco Charcas wins the JV 5,000-meter race in 19:54. Competing in his first race this season, North Dallas junior Francisco Charcas found himself running alone down the stretch of the 5,000-meter 4A & under junior varsity division on Saturday at Jesse Owens Complex.
