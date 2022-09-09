Francisco Charcas follows the lead golf cart toward the finish line. In his first race, Francisco Charcas wins the JV 5,000-meter race in 19:54. Competing in his first race this season, North Dallas junior Francisco Charcas found himself running alone down the stretch of the 5,000-meter 4A & under junior varsity division on Saturday at Jesse Owens Complex.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO