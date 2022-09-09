ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
leitesculinaria.com

3 Ingredient Condensed Milk Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. Yes, it’s true! These condensed milk cookies are made with only 3 ingredients – butter, flour, and sweetened condensed milk. Although they’re tasty on their own, they’re even better with a layer of jam or Nutella sandwiched between them.
12tomatoes.com

5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

Cheesecake is one of those desserts that fits the bill pretty much on any occasion. Whether it’s a weeknight at home, a family dinner, or even a special holiday or celebration there’s no time when a cheesecake isn’t a welcome end to a yummy meal. But, they can take a long time to make.
thecountrycook.net

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

Soft and chewy, these Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are easy to make and are full of peanut butter flavor!. I'm a huge peanut butter fan. I absolutely love peanut butter desserts! These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies hit the spot. With the addition of peanut butter chips and oatmeal, it gives not only flavor but the perfect texture contrast as well. Since I started making these cookies, I always get asked for the recipe. They come together quickly and easily with simple ingredients. If you love peanut butter cookies like I do, you need to try this Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie recipe.
thecountrycook.net

Easy Chocolate Cupcakes

Classic and tasty, these homemade Easy Chocolate Cupcakes use simple ingredients to create light and fluffy cupcakes with a silky chocolate buttercream frosting!. When it comes to baking, chocolate is one of my favorite flavors to work with. I really don't care what we are having: cake, cookies, bars, etc., chocolate is just one of my favorites. This Easy Chocolate Cupcakes recipe is my go-to when I want to make homemade chocolate cupcakes. You can change up the frosting but the cupcake itself is moist and delicious! Definitely a classic that you have to add to your recipe box ASAP. If you have been looking for that perfect chocolate cupcake recipe, then you absolutely have to make this Easy Chocolate Cupcake recipe.
thecountrycook.net

Southern Caramel Cake

This Southern Caramel Cake is a true classic for a reason. A homemade soft and moist vanilla cake with a delicious caramel frosting!. When you grow up in the south, you are probably very familiar with caramel cake. The cake is moist and fluffy with a light vanilla taste and the caramel frosting is thick, smooth and absolutely flavorful! If you have never tried a Caramel Cake before, now is the time. This is one recipe that gets asked to be brought to all the gatherings. If you are a classic cake lover like me, you absolutely must make this Southern Caramel Cake recipe.
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
J.R. Heimbigner

McDonald's brings back popular sandwich

mcdonalds storePhoto by Visual Karsa (Unsplash) It's always a bummer when a beloved fast food restaurant does away with your favorite menu item. McDonalds has always had a lot of different menu items available, so it's no surprise that many items are phased out over time. But here's some good news: the amazing bagel sandwiches are back at McDonalds on a limited basis.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
shefinds

Starbucks Is Facing A Federal Lawsuit After Their Refresher Drinks Reportedly Found To Be Missing Fruit Ingredients

Starbucks Refreshers serve as a lightly caffeinated, fruity coffee-alternative that many customers love to sip on for their afternoon pick-me-up. However, a recent lawsuit alleges that the “fruity” part of these beverages may be deceiving; according to the complaint Joan Kominis filed in Manhattan, these drinks don’t contain the fruits they claim to.
Mashed

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over Its New Dessert

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the end of celebrations. In fact, millions of people are currently celebrating the return of all things pumpkin spice, and many others are anticipating the return of the holiday season. We are already one week into September and although it seems hard to believe, Thanksgiving is not that far off.
Mashed

Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
