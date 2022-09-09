Bills vs. Rams final score, results: Josh Allen & Co. dominate reigning Super Bowl champions Rams to kickoff 2022 season

The Minnesota Vikings got out of the game against the Green Bay Packers without suffering a major injury. During the game, Andrew Booth Jr. hurt his quad and Cameron Dantzler left the game with cramps. Both players ended up returning to the game but the former is still dealing with the minor injury. Head coach Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media before practice on Thursday and said that Booth Jr. would be the only player not practicing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO