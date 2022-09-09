A man from Monfort faces a criminal charge after police reported that he accidentally fired a gun inside his vehicle in Platteville. 31 year old Shaun Spantikow of Montfort is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with discharge/use of a dangerous weapon. Platteville police report that officers received a report of a gun being fired from a truck near the intersection of Mineral and Third streets on August 27th. An ensuing investigation led to police questioning Spantikow on August 31st. According to a report, Spantikow stated that he was showing his firearm to a friend and the hammer slipped out of his hand and the firearm discharged inside his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

