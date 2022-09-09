Read full article on original website
Trial for woman charged in Wisconsin Public Media director’s death set for February
MADISON, Wis. — The trial of Shawnicia Youmas, the woman charged in the crash that killed Wisconsin Public Media director Gene Purcell, will begin on February 28, online court records show. Youmas, 31, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. A criminal complaint alleges that she was driving on the westbound Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard...
Lafayette County Deputies Respond to Hit Mailbox
A Lafayette Deputy responded in Argyle for a one vehicle accident after 33-year-old Dana Thompson was traveling eastbound when she crossed the centerline, entered the ditch and struck a mailbox. Thompson continued for several miles before coming to rest in the ditch. Thompson was not injured and her vehicle was towed from the scene with severe damage. Thompson was cited for Failure to Keep Vehicle under Control, Operating Left of Center, and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident.
Task force: Inmate at Winnebago County jail died from health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation are released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed. David C. Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was housed in the medical wing when he was found, according to jail staff.
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott's death
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott's death
‘This is a path that did not exist last week’: Nurses, union leaders celebrate deal with UW Health to avoid strike
MADISON, Wis. — “Groundbreaking” — that’s what some UW Health nurses and union leaders are calling the last-minute deal they reached with hospital management to avoid a three-day strike. “UW Nurses, guess what? You did it, you did it!,” Assembly District 77 Rep. Sheila Stubbs...
UWPD searching for person who allegedly slapped people while riding on scooter
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said inappropriately touched and slapped people while riding on a scooter. Police said that the incidents occurred on campus and downtown. UWPD is searching for this person, who we believe is connected to a series of incidents on campus and in the downtown area involving inappropriately touching or...
Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
Weekend vehicle pursuits end in felony charges | By Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt
September 12, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – Felony charges were issued after a number of vehicle pursuits over the weekend. At about 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle westbound on State Highway 33 with no lights on. A deputy located the vehicle near Thompson Road and attempted to stop it after observing the car was also all over the road.
Man accused of murdering his wife, dies after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — A man who allegedly killed his wife died after walking in front of a semi in Wisconsin on Sunday. According to WKOW, in a news conference on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the department received a call that there was a deceased person near Darien Circle in Madison, Wisconsin.
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made
(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
Madison man sentenced to federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was sentenced to over nine years in federal prison Monday for distributing methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice stated. Derrick Shelton, 30, pleaded guilty to distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on May 18. U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced him to 110 months in federal prison on Monday.
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July...
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night. Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. The driver completed a...
Man sentenced to life in connection with 11 OD deaths, including Hazel Green man
A Minnesota man was sentenced this week to life in federal prison in connection with 11 fentanyl-related deaths, including the death of a Hazel Green man. 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Minnesota was sentenced after previously being found guilty of nine counts of distribution of fentanyl. Documents state Broussard mailed drugs containing fentanyl to a Hazel Green man identified only as “P.J.R.” who died in June 2016.
Dodgeville Man Arrested For Disturbance in Clyde Township
A man from Dodgeville was arrested for a disturbance in Clyde Township Monday. Multiple Iowa County Deputies and City of Dodgeville Officers apprehended 28 year old Andrew Price on South Union Street in Dodgeville Monday around 1:30pm. Price was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, as well as a Probation Violation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and an out of county warrant. Price was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Gun Goes Off Inside Vehicle In Platteville
A man from Monfort faces a criminal charge after police reported that he accidentally fired a gun inside his vehicle in Platteville. 31 year old Shaun Spantikow of Montfort is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with discharge/use of a dangerous weapon. Platteville police report that officers received a report of a gun being fired from a truck near the intersection of Mineral and Third streets on August 27th. An ensuing investigation led to police questioning Spantikow on August 31st. According to a report, Spantikow stated that he was showing his firearm to a friend and the hammer slipped out of his hand and the firearm discharged inside his vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.
Wisconsin Bar Busted For Massive Underage Drinking
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
