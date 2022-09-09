Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials joined federal, state and local officials, the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP) (a consortium of private developers Cintra, Meridiam, and APG), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction (a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers), at a ceremony to officially recognize the early opening of the western section of the new 66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway. The nine-mile western segment, which spans Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville, opened ahead of schedule on Saturday, Sept. 10. This westernmost portion is the first section of the 66 Express Lanes to open, and will provide early benefits to I-66 travelers including added capacity, smoother pavement, better travel reliability and new connections. The remaining 13 miles of new express lanes along I-66 between Route 28 and I-495 (the Capital Beltway) are scheduled to open in December 2022.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO