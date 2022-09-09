Read full article on original website
Related
VDOT, I-66 Express Lanes Partners Mark Early Opening of Western Segment of New I-66 Express Lanes
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Virginia Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials joined federal, state and local officials, the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP) (a consortium of private developers Cintra, Meridiam, and APG), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction (a joint venture between Ferrovial Construction and Allan Myers), at a ceremony to officially recognize the early opening of the western section of the new 66 Express Lanes Outside the Beltway. The nine-mile western segment, which spans Route 29 in Gainesville to Route 28 in Centreville, opened ahead of schedule on Saturday, Sept. 10. This westernmost portion is the first section of the 66 Express Lanes to open, and will provide early benefits to I-66 travelers including added capacity, smoother pavement, better travel reliability and new connections. The remaining 13 miles of new express lanes along I-66 between Route 28 and I-495 (the Capital Beltway) are scheduled to open in December 2022.
Preservation Virginia: Helping to Preserve Endangered Historic Sites
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. You might not know the name Preservation Virginia, but you may have seen the results of their work across the Commonwealth and even in Prince William. Formed in 1889 as the Association for Preservation of Virginia Antiquities, Preservation Virginia is the oldest statewide nonprofit organization in the country focused on preserving historic Virginia sites, advocating for historic preservation, and sharing information.
Labor for Yourself
September throws a lot of energy at us with return to school and a sense of return to work. Even if you’re not in the school cycle, families waiting at bus stops and buses driving through neighborhood streets are everywhere to remind you. But I must say, there is...
JOBS・
Western Section of New I-66 Express Lanes Planned to Open Ahead of Schedule
Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Commonwealth’s private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), and the design-build contractor, FAM Construction, announced plans today to open the western-most segment of the new 66 Express Lanes during the weekend of Sept. 10. The exact opening date will be announced in the coming days, as crews work to complete weather-dependent final preparations.
PWLiving
Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.https://princewilliamliving.com/
Comments / 0