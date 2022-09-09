A semi-trailer hauling cattle crashed on Highway 151 just south of the Iowa / Lafayette County line shortly before 5pm Monday. 24 year old Keegan Engelbrecht was traveling north on Highway 151 and lost control causing the semi and trailer to exit the roadway and rollover several times and enter the ditch. The semi and trailer were owned by Johnson Farms Trucking LLC of Denmark and had severe damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Mineral Point Police Department, Mineral Point EMS, Mineral Point Fire and the Lafayette County Highway Department assisted at the scene. Engelbrecht was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The highway was closed until about 10pm.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO