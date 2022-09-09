Read full article on original website
SSM Health donates food to help Monroe students experiencing food insecurity
MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health on Tuesday donated more than 300 backpacks filled with food to help students in the School District of Monroe who are experiencing food insecurity. The backpacks filled with nonperishable food items will support the district’s Backpack Buddies program, which provides weekend food for students who rely on school meals to fulfill their weekly needs.
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
MMSD struggling to provide full lunch service as staffing woes continue
MADISON, Wis. — Madison schools are struggling to provide students with a satisfying lunch, district officials said Tuesday. In a statement to News 3 Now, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that schools have “experienced limitations in providing staff-prepared lunch options such as fresh salads, pasta, bakery, and grill options during the first couple weeks of school.”
‘I got to watch Mulan and that was it’: Verona School District makes Asian American history part of K-12 curriculum
VERONA, Wis.- The Verona Area School District Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday to provide learning materials on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Wisconsin– and the country as a whole — grew about 36% in the last 10 years according to the U.S. Census.
Evers meets with winners of scholarship program aimed at creating future teachers
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday visited the Wisconsin Heights School District near Mazomanie to meet with the winners of a scholarship program aimed at helping aspiring teachers. The GROW program helps identify potential future teachers among high school students and then connects those students with mentorship...
‘There are many stories yet to be uncovered’: Sifting & Reckoning exhibit brings light to UW-Madison’s dark past
MADISON, Wis. — Artifacts sourced during years of work studying UW-Madison’s long history of exclusion and bigotry are now on display at the Chazen Museum of Art as part of an exhibit meant to help current generations learn from the mistakes of the past. The exhibit, titled “Sifting...
Psychotherapist shares steps in journey to healing during Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
MADISON, Wis. — If you only read one paragraph in this story, let it be this:. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. 988 is the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. If you or someone you know needs some support, call this number now. There are trained caring people on the other end who will help you. Mental health should NEVER be minimized.
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
‘This is a path that did not exist last week’: Nurses, union leaders celebrate deal with UW Health to avoid strike
MADISON, Wis. — “Groundbreaking” — that’s what some UW Health nurses and union leaders are calling the last-minute deal they reached with hospital management to avoid a three-day strike. “UW Nurses, guess what? You did it, you did it!,” Assembly District 77 Rep. Sheila Stubbs...
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Fair returns this weekend, meaning drivers will need to stay mindful of closures. Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street during the fair. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Fire near interstate causes significant backups outside Arlington
ARLINGTON, Wis. — A fire near Interstate 39/90/94 caused significant traffic delays outside of Arlington Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported on the interstate near State Highway 60; northbound traffic at one point was backed up to the Dane County line. Further details were not immediately available. For the...
UW-Madison named 10th best public college by U.S. News & World Report
MADISON, Wis. — Proud Badger fans and UW-Madison alumni will tell you that the school is one of the best, and it seems U.S. News and World Report agree. UW was ranked 10th among public schools and 38th overall (both three-way ties) in US News’ 2022-2023 list of America’s Best Colleges. Last year, UW ranked 14th among public schools and 42nd overall.
Silver alert canceled, Madison man found safe
MADISON, Wis. — The department of justice canceled a silver alert early Wednesday morning after a missing vulnerable 75-year-old man was found safe.. According to the press release, John Alan Winkler was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 p.m. when he was going for a walk along Winnebago street. He likes to walk in local parks and walk bike paths.
Semi-Trailer With Cattle Crashes On Highway 151
A semi-trailer hauling cattle crashed on Highway 151 just south of the Iowa / Lafayette County line shortly before 5pm Monday. 24 year old Keegan Engelbrecht was traveling north on Highway 151 and lost control causing the semi and trailer to exit the roadway and rollover several times and enter the ditch. The semi and trailer were owned by Johnson Farms Trucking LLC of Denmark and had severe damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Mineral Point Police Department, Mineral Point EMS, Mineral Point Fire and the Lafayette County Highway Department assisted at the scene. Engelbrecht was cited for Failure to Maintain Control. The highway was closed until about 10pm.
Suspect sought after robbery at south Madison motel
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they said robbed a motel on the city’s south side early Monday morning. Officers were sent to a motel just off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road for a reported armed robbery. Police said the men entered...
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
$1 Million Powerball Winning Ticket Purchased in Darlington
Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing. The post did not say if the person has come forward yet to claim their prize. According to Powerball’s website, a player wins $1 million by matching all five numbers but not the Powerball. The odds of winning that prize are one in almost 12 million. The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 38, 42, 56, 68 and 69, with a Powerball of 2. The person who won has 12 months to claim their prize.
Gov. Evers, Michels to hold only debate Oct. 14, hosted by News 3 Now
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels will meet next month for their only debate before November’s election. The debate, organized by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and hosted in News 3 Now’s studio in Madison, will be broadcast on Friday, October 14, featuring questions asked by journalists from stations across the state. Campaigns for both Gov. Evers and Michels confirmed Monday they would take part in the debate, issuing the following joint statement:
Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in the attempted homicide of Christopher Carthens. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Police trying to identify suspect in vehicle theft on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they’re calling a suspect in a vehicle theft on the city’s north side last month. In an incident report, police said the vehicle was stolen from a business in the 1100 block of North Sherman Avenue on August 28. The department released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.
