ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC roasted for abruptly cutting away from Ozzy Osbourne halftime performance during Bills vs. Rams 2022 NFL season kickoff game

By Joe Rivera
ng-sportingnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Matt Ryan's new Hall of Fame ball is haunting reminder of Super Bowl collapse vs. Patriots

Then with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan's team of course cruised to a 28-3 advantage over Tom Brady's favored New England Patriots by late in the third quarter. A late touchdown in the third, a 19-0 Patriots domination in the fourth and a rare James White rushing touchdown in overtime later and the Pats had completed arguably the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history, while Ryan and company were left stunned.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy