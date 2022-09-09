NBC roasted for abruptly cutting away from Ozzy Osbourne halftime performance during Bills vs. Rams 2022 NFL season kickoff game

Read full article on original website
Matt Ryan's new Hall of Fame ball is haunting reminder of Super Bowl collapse vs. Patriots
Then with the Atlanta Falcons, Ryan's team of course cruised to a 28-3 advantage over Tom Brady's favored New England Patriots by late in the third quarter. A late touchdown in the third, a 19-0 Patriots domination in the fourth and a rare James White rushing touchdown in overtime later and the Pats had completed arguably the most epic comeback in Super Bowl history, while Ryan and company were left stunned.
