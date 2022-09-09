NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening. This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO