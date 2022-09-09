ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp. But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win

CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
CHALMETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fox#Catholic
an17.com

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gear Patrol

In New Orleans, Knives by Down the River Forge Are Causing a Buzz

Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Down the River Forge creates unique knives equipped for any task in the kitchen – or in the field. The company is manned by expert knifeman Stephen Bateman, who was born and raised in New Orleans. Today, Bateman’s designs remain informed by a life spent fishing, hunting and exploring the Louisiana wilderness.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar

The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dry and sunny for a few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, nice-feeling air remains today behind last night’s cold front. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the low 70s overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox8live.com

Bruce: Lower humidity; cooler nights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last nights cold front has brough the much anticipated lower humidity and cooler night time temperatures. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the 68-70 range overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

First front arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening. This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Tommy: Best places to get a poboy

If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy