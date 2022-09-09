Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints sign a familiar face, RB Latavius MurrayTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Second Harvest Food Bank Host Rubber Duck DerbyTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Destrehan and Karr continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings”
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan and Karr held steady to the top two spots in our “Big 8″ rankings after convincing wins. St . Paul’s dropped out of our ranking after losing to Brother Martin, and Rummel moves into the Top-8 after beating Division III power, U-High.
crescentcitysports.com
De La Salle’s PJ Martin named Greater New Orleans QB Club Prep Player of Week
De La Salle running back PJ Martin has been selected as the R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Prep Player of the Week for the metro New Orleans area for week two for the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, Crescent City Sports, NASH ICON 106.1 FM and WGNO/WNOL Friday Night Football.
fox8live.com
De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp. But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.
NOLA.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.
wbrz.com
Chalmette grocery store offering 'Fail Cake' to celebrate Saints win
CHALMETTE - A grocery store near New Orleans is celebrating a seemingly-impossible Saints win in an unconventional way. Breaux Mart's Chalmette location is offering a new "Fail Cake" by request only, WWL-TV reports, with a printed fondant image of the scoreboard at the top of the final quarter before the Saints' monumental comeback.
NOLA.com
After clobbering overmatched foes, Tulane faces litmus test against Kansas State
With lightweights Massachusetts and Alcorn State out of the way, the Tulane football team will find out much more about itself when it punches up in class Saturday at Kansas State. Coach Willie Fritz, who has yet to deliver a knockout blow against a Power Five despite several close calls...
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
Gear Patrol
In New Orleans, Knives by Down the River Forge Are Causing a Buzz
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. Down the River Forge creates unique knives equipped for any task in the kitchen – or in the field. The company is manned by expert knifeman Stephen Bateman, who was born and raised in New Orleans. Today, Bateman’s designs remain informed by a life spent fishing, hunting and exploring the Louisiana wilderness.
NOLA.com
Sensational 1910 New Orleans shooting took place at this unassuming Decatur Street bar
The first sign of trouble was the raised voices emanating from the doorway of 937 Decatur St. on the morning of July 13, 1910. Charles Burke, an off-duty firefighter returning from the French Market with a sackful of produce, could hear them as he walked past. He couldn’t understand them; he didn’t speak Italian. But he could tell by the tone that tempers were hot.
fox8live.com
Dry and sunny for a few days
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, nice-feeling air remains today behind last night’s cold front. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the low 70s overnight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox8live.com
Bruce: Lower humidity; cooler nights
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last nights cold front has brough the much anticipated lower humidity and cooler night time temperatures. These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the 68-70 range overnight.
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
fox8live.com
First front arrives tonight
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening. This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.
Tommy: Best places to get a poboy
If you’re looking to dine out this weekend, our friend Ian McNulty, who covers food and dining culture for The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, has some suggestions on where to dine out next.
WDSU
Man shot near the edge of Pontchartrain Park
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of Pontchartrain Park on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times on the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive around 4:52 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital to...
fox8live.com
Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
Comments / 0