Yachats, OR

Talk in Coos Bay Looks Into Local Tribal History Around South Oregon Coast

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – For thousands of years before European settlers arrived on the Oregon coast, the area was already well populated. On the south coast, Siuslaw, Lower Umpqua, Coos and others were quite established and had developed a rich culture on their own. (Above: Cape Arago, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
beachconnection.net

So Much Port Orford, So Little Time: Seriously Multilayered on S. Oregon Coast

(Port Orford, Oregon) – Saunter into this little burgh with its mix of soaring, rocky bluffs and blobs along with the usual sandy goodness, you'll soon find yourself in not just a pleasant beach town but a haven for whale watching as well. Those intricate sea stacks and coves seem to attract them, and the bluffs allow great vantage points. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
PORT ORFORD, OR
kptv.com

Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
LONGVIEW, WA
News Break
Politics
Herald and News

Oregon, Washington hope to make Northwest the U.S. leader of ‘green hydrogen’ energy

Oregon and Washington have teamed up to go after billions of federal dollars to make the Northwest a hub of green hydrogen energy. Hydrogen is an element found naturally in the environment. It can fuel large vessels and manufacturing processes that cannot be easily electrified. The region currently produces some hydrogen, but almost none of it is considered “green.” Much of it is a byproduct of the natural gas industry rather than being produced from water, which makes it green.
OREGON STATE
Red Tricycle Portland

7 Dreamy Oregon Treehouses Families Can Rent

Looking for a totally new way to stay with the kids? Now’s the time to book a magical treehouse rental in Oregon. While some folks say it’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey, that’s not the always the case. Especially when a treehouse rental is in your future. More than just a cozy place to hole up with the kids on your next vacation, these Oregon treehouse rentals have everything you need to stay comfortably for a long weekend (or longer). And did we mention the incredible perks like zip lines, lakeside locations, and netted hammocks that’ll keep the kids busy for hours? The next time you need to spice up your road trip routine with the kids, book one of these treehouses near Portland. They’re tops!
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska wins two contracts in Oregon worth $485m

Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a combined total of $485m in Oregon, a state in the US’ Pacific northwest. Skanska has a $422m share in a joint venture contract with local firm Hoffman Construction, which will carry out improvements to Portland International Airport, including the expansion of the airport’s terminal.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon wildfires spur evacuations and planned outages over the weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Two years ago, high east winds ripped through a large swath of bone-dry western Oregon, intensifying wildfires and sparking new blazes. So Oregonians had plenty of reasons to be fearful heading into this past weekend when all of those same elements were in play. While fires increased, and many Oregonians had to evacuate, the emergency response this time around was much different than the response during the Labor Day fires in 2020. Andrew Phelps is the director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management. He joins us to talk about the latest emergency response to the wildfires, and lessons learned from previous disasters.
OREGON STATE
KXRO.com

SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man

A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
MCCLEARY, WA

