Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Academy at the Lakes 35, Duval Charter 0

All Saints 38, Lake Mary Prep 0

Alonso 27, Spoto 8

Andrew Jackson 13, Fletcher 10, OT

Apopka 7, Dr. Phillips 6

Archbishop Carroll 41, Palmer Trinity 0

Armwood 27, Hillsborough 3

Aucilla Christian 46, St. Francis 0

Baker 21, Bozeman School 20

Baldwin 28, Fernandina Beach 0

Bartow 28, Golden Gate 21, OT

Bartram Trail 17, Mainland 3

Bayside 13, Fort Pierce Central 6

Belen Jesuit 15, Fairfield Prep, Conn. 14

Berkeley Prep 40, West Port 7

Bishop Kenny 25, Tocoi Creek 13

Bishop Snyder 2, Riverside Christian 0

Bloomingdale 15, Durant 14

Blountstown 20, Marianna 7

Braddock 48, Southwest Miami 6

Braden River 33, Lakewood Ranch 14

Bradford 21, Middleburg 0

Branford 39, Bell 0

Brunswick, Ga. 20, Bolles School 3

Cairo, Ga. 31, Godby 12

Cardinal Gibbons 31, Gulliver Prep 14

Carrollwood Day 42, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 28

Chiefland 14, Suwannee 13

Chipley 18, Holmes County 0

Choctawhatchee 35, Crestview 34

Christopher Columbus Catholic 32, Jesuit 15

Clearwater Central Catholic 28, Tampa Catholic 14

Cocoa Beach 49, Taylor 0

Columbia 21, DeLand 16

Coral Reef Senior 34, Hialeah Gardens 8

Cottondale 26, Rocky Bayou Christian 22

Crystal River 30, East Ridge 0

Cypress Creek-Orlando 27, Windermere 0

DeSoto County 20, George Jenkins 14

Deltona 26, Matanzas 7

Dillard 35, Miramar 7

Doral Academy Charter 49, Mater Academy Charter 14

East Bay 61, Sickles 40

East Lake 49, Pinellas Park 14

Eau Gallie 20, Bishop Moore 17

Ed White 36, Englewood 13

Edgewater 26, West Orange 14

Eustis 34, Tavares 0

Evangelical Christian 34, Gateway Charter 0

Everglades 27, Cooper City 0

First Baptist 28, Cardinal Mooney 27

First Coast 36, Ocala Forest 14

Flagler Palm Coast 35, Spruce Creek 14

Fleming Island 19, Nease 14

Fort Myers 28, Riverdale 0

Fort White 28, Keystone Heights 0

Freeport 20, Liberty County 13

George Steinbrenner 52, Plant City 14

Gulf Coast 34, Port Charlotte 23

Hagerty 48, Winter Springs 0

Haines City 38, Celebration 7

Harmony 13, Palm Bay 12

Hawthorne 36, Terry Parker 18

Hernando 21, Citrus 14

Hialeah 46, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0

Homestead 24, Lakewood 14

Horizon 48, Colonial 0

IMG Academy White 44, Southeast 0

Ida S. Baker 31, Mariner 28, OT

Indian Rocks 35, Bell Creek Academy 0

Inlet Grove 56, BridgePrep Village Green 0

Interlachen 22, Crescent City 7

Lafayette 34, Hamilton County 20

Lake Brantley 56, Palmetto Ridge 0

Lake Howell 34, Faith Christian 0

Lake Mary 13, Oviedo 7

Lake Minneola 30, Wekiva 27

Lake Placid 21, Nova 16

Lake Region 31, Avon Park 0

Lakeland 39, Winter Haven 6

Land O’Lakes 38, Zephyrhills Christian 16

Largo 21, Boca Ciega 0

Legacy Charter 13, Cornerstone Charter 7

Lincoln 33, Gadsden County 0

Lyman 30, Davenport 20

Manatee 48, Charlotte 17

Mandarin 28, Riverside 6

Martin County 28, Jupiter 0

McCallie, Tenn. 62, West Broward 27

Melbourne 24, Satellite 0

Menendez 40, Pine Ridge 0

Miami Beach 36, Miami Ferguson 6

Miami Central 35, Miami Washington 19

Miami Coral Park 34, Varela 0

Miami Edison 35, North Miami 24

Miami Jackson 8, Miami Krop 6

Miami Sunset 29, Everglades Preparatory Academy 16

Mitchell 40, River Ridge 0

Naples 28, Immokalee 0

Navarre 37, Rickards 6

Newberry 65, Trenton 6

Niceville 35, Ft. Walton Beach 0

North Florida Christian 44, Jefferson County 0

North Marion 26, Belleview 13

Northview 34, Tate 25

Oak Hall 48, Seven Rivers Christian 21

Oakleaf 35, Hollis Christian 14

Ocala Vanguard 21, Dunnellon 20, OT

Ocoee 27, Evans 0

Orlando Christian 50, Orangewood Christian 0

Orlando Freedom 41, Lake Buena Vista 13

Orlando University 20, Oak Ridge 7

Oviedo Master’s Academy 43, St. Petersburg Catholic 28

Pahokee 40, Palm Beach Lakes 0

Palatka 33, Santa Fe 13

Palm Beach Central 42, Park Vista Community 7

Palm Harbor University 13, Sunlake 10

Palmetto 17, Sarasota Riverview 14, 2OT

Parrish Community 62, Bayshore 7

Plant 47, King 0

Plantation American Heritage 56, Glades Central 0

Poinciana 34, LaBelle 14

Providence 18, Wolfson 14

Raines 14, Sandalwood 8

Ribault 38, Stanton College Prep 7

Ridge Community 27, Victory Christian 19

Ridgeview 40, Lake Weir 0

Riverview 59, Chamberlain 0

Rockledge 41, Viera 0

Sanford Seminole 41, Treasure Coast 22

Santa Fe Catholic 40, First Academy-Leesburg 0

Seminole 12, Dunedin 0

Seminole Osceola 35, Tarpon Springs 8

Sneads 32, Graceville 8

South Sumter 30, Wildwood 6

Southwest Florida Christian 37, Bradenton Christian 21

Springstead 28, Nature Coast Tech 0

St. Andrew’s 42, West Boca Raton Community 7

St. Cloud 37, Liberty 0

St. John Neumann 57, Bishop McLaughlin 0

St. Johns Country Day 45, Real Life Christian 28

St. Petersburg Northeast 37, Gibbs 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Cocoa 14

Strawberry Crest 41, Robinson 8

Sumner 49, Jefferson 6

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Newsome 3

Thomas County Central, Ga. 42, Chiles 13

Timber Creek 31, East River 14

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 40, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6

Umatilla 42, Discovery 21

University Christian 33, Charlton County, Ga. 0

Vero Beach 62, Port St. Lucie 0

Walton 49, Rutherford 8

Western 10, Coconut Creek 3, OT

Westside 22, Atlantic Coast 6

Wewahitchka 24, Vernon 6

Winter Park 38, Boone 3

Yulee 35, Zarephath 0

Zephyrhills 31, Wiregrass Ranch 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bonita Springs vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Sep 12th.

East Lee County vs. Island Coast, ccd.

Eastside vs. Buchholz, ppd. to Sep 10th.

Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ppd. to Sep 12th.

Space Coast vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

