Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Academy at the Lakes 35, Duval Charter 0
All Saints 38, Lake Mary Prep 0
Alonso 27, Spoto 8
Andrew Jackson 13, Fletcher 10, OT
Apopka 7, Dr. Phillips 6
Archbishop Carroll 41, Palmer Trinity 0
Armwood 27, Hillsborough 3
Aucilla Christian 46, St. Francis 0
Baker 21, Bozeman School 20
Baldwin 28, Fernandina Beach 0
Bartow 28, Golden Gate 21, OT
Bartram Trail 17, Mainland 3
Bayside 13, Fort Pierce Central 6
Belen Jesuit 15, Fairfield Prep, Conn. 14
Berkeley Prep 40, West Port 7
Bishop Kenny 25, Tocoi Creek 13
Bishop Snyder 2, Riverside Christian 0
Bloomingdale 15, Durant 14
Blountstown 20, Marianna 7
Braddock 48, Southwest Miami 6
Braden River 33, Lakewood Ranch 14
Bradford 21, Middleburg 0
Branford 39, Bell 0
Brunswick, Ga. 20, Bolles School 3
Cairo, Ga. 31, Godby 12
Cardinal Gibbons 31, Gulliver Prep 14
Carrollwood Day 42, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 28
Chiefland 14, Suwannee 13
Chipley 18, Holmes County 0
Choctawhatchee 35, Crestview 34
Christopher Columbus Catholic 32, Jesuit 15
Clearwater Central Catholic 28, Tampa Catholic 14
Cocoa Beach 49, Taylor 0
Columbia 21, DeLand 16
Coral Reef Senior 34, Hialeah Gardens 8
Cottondale 26, Rocky Bayou Christian 22
Crystal River 30, East Ridge 0
Cypress Creek-Orlando 27, Windermere 0
DeSoto County 20, George Jenkins 14
Deltona 26, Matanzas 7
Dillard 35, Miramar 7
Doral Academy Charter 49, Mater Academy Charter 14
East Bay 61, Sickles 40
East Lake 49, Pinellas Park 14
Eau Gallie 20, Bishop Moore 17
Ed White 36, Englewood 13
Edgewater 26, West Orange 14
Eustis 34, Tavares 0
Evangelical Christian 34, Gateway Charter 0
Everglades 27, Cooper City 0
First Baptist 28, Cardinal Mooney 27
First Coast 36, Ocala Forest 14
Flagler Palm Coast 35, Spruce Creek 14
Fleming Island 19, Nease 14
Fort Myers 28, Riverdale 0
Fort White 28, Keystone Heights 0
Freeport 20, Liberty County 13
George Steinbrenner 52, Plant City 14
Gulf Coast 34, Port Charlotte 23
Hagerty 48, Winter Springs 0
Haines City 38, Celebration 7
Harmony 13, Palm Bay 12
Hawthorne 36, Terry Parker 18
Hernando 21, Citrus 14
Hialeah 46, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0
Homestead 24, Lakewood 14
Horizon 48, Colonial 0
IMG Academy White 44, Southeast 0
Ida S. Baker 31, Mariner 28, OT
Indian Rocks 35, Bell Creek Academy 0
Inlet Grove 56, BridgePrep Village Green 0
Interlachen 22, Crescent City 7
Lafayette 34, Hamilton County 20
Lake Brantley 56, Palmetto Ridge 0
Lake Howell 34, Faith Christian 0
Lake Mary 13, Oviedo 7
Lake Minneola 30, Wekiva 27
Lake Placid 21, Nova 16
Lake Region 31, Avon Park 0
Lakeland 39, Winter Haven 6
Land O’Lakes 38, Zephyrhills Christian 16
Largo 21, Boca Ciega 0
Legacy Charter 13, Cornerstone Charter 7
Lincoln 33, Gadsden County 0
Lyman 30, Davenport 20
Manatee 48, Charlotte 17
Mandarin 28, Riverside 6
Martin County 28, Jupiter 0
McCallie, Tenn. 62, West Broward 27
Melbourne 24, Satellite 0
Menendez 40, Pine Ridge 0
Miami Beach 36, Miami Ferguson 6
Miami Central 35, Miami Washington 19
Miami Coral Park 34, Varela 0
Miami Edison 35, North Miami 24
Miami Jackson 8, Miami Krop 6
Miami Sunset 29, Everglades Preparatory Academy 16
Mitchell 40, River Ridge 0
Naples 28, Immokalee 0
Navarre 37, Rickards 6
Newberry 65, Trenton 6
Niceville 35, Ft. Walton Beach 0
North Florida Christian 44, Jefferson County 0
North Marion 26, Belleview 13
Northview 34, Tate 25
Oak Hall 48, Seven Rivers Christian 21
Oakleaf 35, Hollis Christian 14
Ocala Vanguard 21, Dunnellon 20, OT
Ocoee 27, Evans 0
Orlando Christian 50, Orangewood Christian 0
Orlando Freedom 41, Lake Buena Vista 13
Orlando University 20, Oak Ridge 7
Oviedo Master’s Academy 43, St. Petersburg Catholic 28
Pahokee 40, Palm Beach Lakes 0
Palatka 33, Santa Fe 13
Palm Beach Central 42, Park Vista Community 7
Palm Harbor University 13, Sunlake 10
Palmetto 17, Sarasota Riverview 14, 2OT
Parrish Community 62, Bayshore 7
Plant 47, King 0
Plantation American Heritage 56, Glades Central 0
Poinciana 34, LaBelle 14
Providence 18, Wolfson 14
Raines 14, Sandalwood 8
Ribault 38, Stanton College Prep 7
Ridge Community 27, Victory Christian 19
Ridgeview 40, Lake Weir 0
Riverview 59, Chamberlain 0
Rockledge 41, Viera 0
Sanford Seminole 41, Treasure Coast 22
Santa Fe Catholic 40, First Academy-Leesburg 0
Seminole 12, Dunedin 0
Seminole Osceola 35, Tarpon Springs 8
Sneads 32, Graceville 8
South Sumter 30, Wildwood 6
Southwest Florida Christian 37, Bradenton Christian 21
Springstead 28, Nature Coast Tech 0
St. Andrew’s 42, West Boca Raton Community 7
St. Cloud 37, Liberty 0
St. John Neumann 57, Bishop McLaughlin 0
St. Johns Country Day 45, Real Life Christian 28
St. Petersburg Northeast 37, Gibbs 20
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Cocoa 14
Strawberry Crest 41, Robinson 8
Sumner 49, Jefferson 6
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Newsome 3
Thomas County Central, Ga. 42, Chiles 13
Timber Creek 31, East River 14
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 40, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6
Umatilla 42, Discovery 21
University Christian 33, Charlton County, Ga. 0
Vero Beach 62, Port St. Lucie 0
Walton 49, Rutherford 8
Western 10, Coconut Creek 3, OT
Westside 22, Atlantic Coast 6
Wewahitchka 24, Vernon 6
Winter Park 38, Boone 3
Yulee 35, Zarephath 0
Zephyrhills 31, Wiregrass Ranch 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bonita Springs vs. Cape Coral, ppd. to Sep 12th.
East Lee County vs. Island Coast, ccd.
Eastside vs. Buchholz, ppd. to Sep 10th.
Gateway vs. Lemon Bay, ppd. to Sep 12th.
Space Coast vs. Holy Trinity Episcopal, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
