Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

¶ Albany 27, Seymour 13

¶ Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21

¶ Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16

¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20

¶ Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17

¶ Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10

¶ Angleton 24, Manvel 21

¶ Apple Springs 64, High Island 53

¶ Argyle 31, Grapevine 15

¶ Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28

¶ Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9

¶ Austin Hyde Park 64, Austin LBJ 14

¶ Austin Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0

¶ Austin Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0

¶ Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

¶ Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7

¶ Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6

¶ Beaumont United 48, Alvin 27

¶ Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14

¶ Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14

¶ Bellville 35, Navasota 0

¶ Belton 41, Huntsville 28

¶ Big Spring 24, Monahans 20

¶ Blanket 50, Eden 0

¶ Bloomington 42, Pettus 14

¶ Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22

¶ Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36

¶ Borger 44, Lamesa 8

¶ Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27

¶ Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28

¶ Bronte 35, Veribest 12

¶ Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

¶ Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14

¶ Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14

¶ Buda Hays 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21

¶ Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 22

¶ Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0

¶ Bushland 43, Childress 0

¶ Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20

¶ Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14

¶ Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0

¶ Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0

¶ Canyon 27, West Plains 6

¶ Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6

¶ Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0

¶ Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8

¶ CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7

¶ CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10

¶ Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0

¶ Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24

¶ Charlotte 38, Runge 8

¶ Cherokee 60, Evant 6

¶ Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8

¶ China Spring 63, Mexia 7

¶ Christoval 26, Colorado City 7

¶ Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT

¶ Clyde 41, Merkel 21

¶ Coleman 56, Brady 24

¶ Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20

¶ Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14

¶ Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0

¶ Coolidge 48, Avalon 41

¶ Cross Plains 33, Hico 7

¶ Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7

¶ D’Hanis 21, Junction 6

¶ Dalhart 43, Spearman 35

¶ Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

¶ Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13

¶ Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21

¶ Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT

¶ Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14

¶ Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3

¶ Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14

¶ Dublin 24, Anson 21

¶ Dumas 27, Perryton 25

¶ Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0

¶ Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7

¶ Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39

¶ El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14

¶ Elk City, Okla. 37, Canadian 36

¶ EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0

¶ EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22

¶ Evadale 14, Kountze 6

¶ Falls City 32, Stockdale 20

¶ Farwell 49, Sundown 0

¶ Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0

¶ Floydada 42, Smyer 18

¶ Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0

¶ Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3

¶ Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7

¶ Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7

¶ FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21

¶ Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25

¶ Ganado 27, East Bernard 22

¶ Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0

¶ Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6

¶ Glen Rose 49, Graham 14

¶ Gordon 52, Strawn 6

¶ Gorman 50, Blum 22

¶ Granger 28, Holland 20

¶ Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28

¶ Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21

¶ Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12

¶ Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14

¶ Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0

¶ Hawley 36, Eastland 12

¶ Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7

¶ Holliday 37, Idalou 7

¶ Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13

¶ Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0

¶ Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28

¶ Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26

¶ Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0

¶ Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7

¶ Ira 50, Jayton 33

¶ Iredell 50, Mullin 0

¶ Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

¶ Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32

¶ Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30

¶ Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14

¶ John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14

¶ Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29

¶ Killeen 23, Cleburne 7

¶ Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22

¶ La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21

¶ La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17

¶ Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT

¶ Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17

¶ Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17

¶ Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7

¶ Leander Rouse 10, Leander Glenn 7

¶ Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22

¶ Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7

¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20

¶ Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35

¶ Lindale 30, Van 27

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7

¶ Lockhart 56, Kyle Lehman 13

¶ Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0

¶ Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22

¶ Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0

¶ Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14

¶ Lyford 14, Raymondville 0

¶ Lytle 42, West Campus 0

¶ Malakoff 29, Salado 27

¶ Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16

¶ Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17

¶ Mason 42, Ozona 7

¶ McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20

¶ McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

¶ McLean 66, Darrouzett 0

¶ Melissa 48, Royse City 24

¶ Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0

¶ Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6

¶ Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20

¶ Midlothian 32, Killeen Shoemaker 27

¶ Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14

¶ Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7

¶ Miles 56, Water Valley 0

¶ Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

¶ Morton 38, Munday 14

¶ Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0

¶ Muenster 31, Windthorst 13

¶ Muleshoe 39, Friona 21

¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3

¶ Nazareth 71, Groom 58

¶ Newton 20, Jasper 6

¶ North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14

¶ Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20

¶ Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13

¶ Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12

¶ Oglesby 50, Covington 34

¶ Olney 34, Haskell 7

¶ Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20

¶ Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12

¶ Panhandle 68, Vega 33

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24

¶ Penelope 56, Trinidad 7

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Round Rock McNeil 27

¶ Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

¶ Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28

¶ Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21

¶ Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6

¶ Poteet 21, Uvalde 12

¶ Prosper 19, Rockwall 11

¶ Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6

¶ Ralls 28, Memphis 0

¶ Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22

¶ Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

¶ Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7

¶ Rising Star 48, Morgan 18

¶ Robert Lee 48, Baird 36

¶ Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6

¶ Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35

¶ Rogers 28, Troy 21

¶ Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32

¶ Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14

¶ Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7

¶ Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19

¶ SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7

¶ SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10

¶ SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17

¶ SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0

¶ SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0

¶ SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14

¶ San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21

¶ San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13

¶ Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28

¶ Seguin 40, Laredo United 29

¶ Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21

¶ Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47

¶ Shaw, La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12

¶ Shiner 22, Poth 21

¶ Silsbee 24, Nederland 16

¶ Somerset 35, Floresville 7

¶ Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6

¶ Splendora 73, Galena Park 18

¶ Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28

¶ Stamford 32, Ballinger 14

¶ Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19

¶ Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6

¶ Stratford 60, Gruver 0

¶ Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6

¶ Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16

¶ Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35

¶ The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7

¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

¶ Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27

¶ Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28

¶ Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21

¶ Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27

¶ Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0

¶ Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0

¶ Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0

¶ Westbrook 59, Rankin 58

¶ WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27

¶ WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24

¶ Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22

¶ White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0

¶ Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50

¶ Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17

¶ Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27

¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26

¶ Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27

¶ Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18

¶ Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.

Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.

St. Mary’s Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.

Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Coach: Texas must avoid 'rat poison' praise against UTSA

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian couldn’t beat Nick Saban last week. That didn’t stop him from borrowing some wisdom from the old master. “To quote my old boss, ’We gotta be careful of the rat poison of people telling us how good we are,” Sarkisian said. That may be easier said than done for a Texas (1-1) program being lauded nationally for a tough loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, but is now facing a rising UTSA (1-1) team out for the biggest win in program history. Last season’s C-USA champions are led by head coach Jeff Traylor, a former Texas assistant. Texas was unranked and disrespected after last season’s 5-7 finish. Yet the Longhorns (1-1) quickly jumped to No. 21 after last week’s 20-19 loss to Alabama. Sticking close to ’Bama as three-touchdown underdogs created a lot of buzz that once-powerful Texas may indeed be on the rise again.
