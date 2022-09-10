Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
¶ Albany 27, Seymour 13
¶ Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21
¶ Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16
¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20
¶ Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17
¶ Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10
¶ Angleton 24, Manvel 21
¶ Apple Springs 64, High Island 53
¶ Argyle 31, Grapevine 15
¶ Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28
¶ Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9
¶ Austin Hyde Park 64, Austin LBJ 14
¶ Austin Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0
¶ Austin Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0
¶ Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
¶ Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7
¶ Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6
¶ Beaumont United 48, Alvin 27
¶ Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14
¶ Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14
¶ Bellville 35, Navasota 0
¶ Belton 41, Huntsville 28
¶ Big Spring 24, Monahans 20
¶ Blanket 50, Eden 0
¶ Bloomington 42, Pettus 14
¶ Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22
¶ Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36
¶ Borger 44, Lamesa 8
¶ Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27
¶ Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28
¶ Bronte 35, Veribest 12
¶ Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
¶ Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14
¶ Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14
¶ Buda Hays 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 21
¶ Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 22
¶ Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0
¶ Bushland 43, Childress 0
¶ Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20
¶ Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14
¶ Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0
¶ Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0
¶ Canyon 27, West Plains 6
¶ Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6
¶ Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0
¶ Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8
¶ CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7
¶ CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10
¶ Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0
¶ Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24
¶ Charlotte 38, Runge 8
¶ Cherokee 60, Evant 6
¶ Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8
¶ China Spring 63, Mexia 7
¶ Christoval 26, Colorado City 7
¶ Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT
¶ Clyde 41, Merkel 21
¶ Coleman 56, Brady 24
¶ Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20
¶ Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14
¶ Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0
¶ Coolidge 48, Avalon 41
¶ Cross Plains 33, Hico 7
¶ Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7
¶ D’Hanis 21, Junction 6
¶ Dalhart 43, Spearman 35
¶ Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
¶ Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13
¶ Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21
¶ Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT
¶ Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14
¶ Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3
¶ Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14
¶ Dublin 24, Anson 21
¶ Dumas 27, Perryton 25
¶ Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0
¶ Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7
¶ Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39
¶ El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14
¶ Elk City, Okla. 37, Canadian 36
¶ EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0
¶ EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22
¶ Evadale 14, Kountze 6
¶ Falls City 32, Stockdale 20
¶ Farwell 49, Sundown 0
¶ Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0
¶ Floydada 42, Smyer 18
¶ Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0
¶ Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3
¶ Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7
¶ Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7
¶ FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21
¶ Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25
¶ Ganado 27, East Bernard 22
¶ Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0
¶ Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6
¶ Glen Rose 49, Graham 14
¶ Gordon 52, Strawn 6
¶ Gorman 50, Blum 22
¶ Granger 28, Holland 20
¶ Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28
¶ Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21
¶ Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0
¶ Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12
¶ Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14
¶ Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0
¶ Hawley 36, Eastland 12
¶ Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7
¶ Holliday 37, Idalou 7
¶ Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13
¶ Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0
¶ Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28
¶ Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26
¶ Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0
¶ Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7
¶ Ira 50, Jayton 33
¶ Iredell 50, Mullin 0
¶ Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
¶ Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32
¶ Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30
¶ Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14
¶ John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14
¶ Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29
¶ Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
¶ Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22
¶ La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21
¶ La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17
¶ Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
¶ Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 17
¶ Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17
¶ Lampasas 48, Georgetown East View 39
¶ Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7
¶ Leander Rouse 10, Leander Glenn 7
¶ Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22
¶ Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7
¶ Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20
¶ Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35
¶ Lindale 30, Van 27
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7
¶ Lockhart 56, Kyle Lehman 13
¶ Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0
¶ Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22
¶ Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28
¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0
¶ Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14
¶ Lyford 14, Raymondville 0
¶ Lytle 42, West Campus 0
¶ Malakoff 29, Salado 27
¶ Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16
¶ Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17
¶ Mason 42, Ozona 7
¶ McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20
¶ McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
¶ McLean 66, Darrouzett 0
¶ Melissa 48, Royse City 24
¶ Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0
¶ Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6
¶ Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20
¶ Midlothian 32, Killeen Shoemaker 27
¶ Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14
¶ Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7
¶ Miles 56, Water Valley 0
¶ Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
¶ Morton 38, Munday 14
¶ Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0
¶ Muenster 31, Windthorst 13
¶ Muleshoe 39, Friona 21
¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3
¶ Nazareth 71, Groom 58
¶ Newton 20, Jasper 6
¶ North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14
¶ Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20
¶ Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13
¶ Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12
¶ Oglesby 50, Covington 34
¶ Olney 34, Haskell 7
¶ Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20
¶ Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12
¶ Panhandle 68, Vega 33
¶ Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24
¶ Penelope 56, Trinidad 7
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Round Rock McNeil 27
¶ Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
¶ Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28
¶ Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21
¶ Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6
¶ Poteet 21, Uvalde 12
¶ Prosper 19, Rockwall 11
¶ Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6
¶ Ralls 28, Memphis 0
¶ Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22
¶ Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
¶ Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7
¶ Rising Star 48, Morgan 18
¶ Robert Lee 48, Baird 36
¶ Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6
¶ Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35
¶ Rogers 28, Troy 21
¶ Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32
¶ Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14
¶ Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7
¶ Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19
¶ SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7
¶ SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10
¶ SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17
¶ SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0
¶ SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0
¶ SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14
¶ San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34
¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21
¶ San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13
¶ Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28
¶ Seguin 40, Laredo United 29
¶ Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21
¶ Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47
¶ Shaw, La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12
¶ Shiner 22, Poth 21
¶ Silsbee 24, Nederland 16
¶ Somerset 35, Floresville 7
¶ Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6
¶ Splendora 73, Galena Park 18
¶ Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28
¶ Stamford 32, Ballinger 14
¶ Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19
¶ Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6
¶ Stratford 60, Gruver 0
¶ Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6
¶ Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16
¶ Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35
¶ The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7
¶ The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14
¶ Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27
¶ Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28
¶ Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21
¶ Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8
¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27
¶ Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12
¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0
¶ Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0
¶ Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0
¶ Westbrook 59, Rankin 58
¶ WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27
¶ WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24
¶ Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22
¶ White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0
¶ Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50
¶ Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17
¶ Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27
¶ Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26
¶ Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27
¶ Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18
¶ Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.
Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.
St. Mary’s Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.
Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.
